Chamber Coordinator visits WUHS Forge Program

Submitted News

Adams County Chamber of Commerce Business Coordinator Randi McFarland-Franklin recently visited West Union High School to observe The Forge, a hands-on learning environment focused on STEAM education.

During her visit, McFarland-Franklin saw students actively engaged in projects that connect classroom learning to real-world application. Under the instruction of Aaron McCann, students are developing valuable skills while creating products that benefit both the school and the community.

Projects highlighted during the visit included producing t-shirts for Drug-Free Schools, creating 3-D printed items for 4-H, and designing a working prop for the school’s upcoming theater production.

The visit was coordinated by Chamber board members Mat Reno and Amy Jo Queen, along with Chamber member Lisa Scott, who invited the Chamber to see the program in action. McFarland-Franklin said she left the visit inspired by the students’ creativity and the innovative learning taking place at West Union High School.