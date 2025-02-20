By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

As Frisch’s Big Boy locations continue to close across Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, the West Union, Ohio, location stands resilient. Amid uncertainty about the brand’s future, this restaurant remains a staple of the community, thanks to the dedication of its owner, Tena Nichol, and the unwavering support of its loyal customers.

Nichol, who has worked for Frisch’s for 29 years, took ownership of the West Union location just over a year ago. While acknowledging the financial and operational challenges of running a restaurant, she is determined to keep the doors open. “People call us from surrounding areas, even from as far as Cincinnati, asking if we’re still open,” she said. “I always tell them, ‘Yes, we’re still here, and we’re not closing.’”

Unlike many city-based Frisch’s locations that struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, the West Union restaurant remained stable. Nichol attributes this to the resilience of the local rural community. “A lot of country folks around here didn’t let COVID stop them,” she explained. “They kept coming in, with or without masks. They just didn’t care.” That kind of dedication helped keep the restaurant thriving even during difficult times.

The restaurant continues to be a gathering place for the community, where familiar faces return week after week. “This location is more than just a restaurant; it’s a place where families come together, where we know our customers by name, and where we genuinely care about them,” Nichol said. “It’s always been like that, and we want to keep it that way.”

To maintain steady business, Nichol and her team offer special promotions throughout the week, including a popular Friday night hot bar, a Tuesday night breakfast bar, and an upcoming seafood bar for Lent. “People love seafood, and it brings in a good crowd,” she said. “We try to do special things on different days to attract more people to come in.”

Weekends remain the busiest times, with customers gathering for breakfast and lunch. Many longtime patrons continue to support the restaurant, helping maintain its success despite the closures happening elsewhere. “We also see new faces, especially when we host events like preschool visits,” Nichol noted. “Many of those kids have never been here before, and we hope their parents will bring them back.”

A key factor in the restaurant’s longevity is its team of dedicated employees. Many have worked at the location for over two decades, providing consistency and a sense of familiarity that customers appreciate. “I have several employees who have been here since we opened in 1996,” Nichol said. “That kind of dedication is rare, and it means a lot.”

Nichol, who worked at multiple Frisch’s locations before purchasing the West Union restaurant, knows the importance of experienced staff. “I trust my team completely. They know how I want things run, and they handle everything with care,” she said. “If I’m not here, if I’m sick or on vacation, I know the restaurant is in good hands.”

The wave of Frisch’s closures in recent years has been unsettling for many franchise owners, and Nichol is no exception. The Hillsboro location, one of the closest to West Union, recently closed, raising concerns about the brand’s future. “Of course, it makes me worry,” Nichol admitted. “I just bought this place a little over a year ago, and sometimes I wonder, ‘Did I make a mistake?’ But at the end of the day, I have to focus on what I can control.”

Owning the restaurant has brought new challenges that she never experienced as an employee. “The bills, the expenses, the taxes—it can be overwhelming at times,” she said. “There are so many licenses and regulations to keep up with. But once you get a system in place, it gets easier.”

For Nichol, Frisch’s is more than just a job or a business venture—it’s a lifelong passion. Growing up in Cincinnati, she recalls fond memories of visiting Frisch’s Mainliner location with her grandmother. “Frisch’s used to be the place to go,” she said. “It was where people socialized, met up with friends, and shared meals. And in many ways, it still is, at least here in West Union.”

Despite the challenges, Nichol remains committed to preserving that legacy. “We have something special here,” she said. “A close-knit community, a loyal customer base, and a team that works hard every day. That’s why we’re still here, and that’s why we’re not going anywhere.”

For those looking for a comforting, familiar dining experience, Frisch’s in West Union remains open and ready to serve. “We’re here, and we’re staying,” Nichol emphasized. “Come in and see us.”