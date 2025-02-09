Randy Lee Crabtree, 68, passed away on February 4, 2025, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born on May 28, 1956 in Hillsboro, Ohio, and lived a life filled with dedication to his family, faith, and craftsmanship.

Randy was a retired police officer who had also been self-employed since the age of 12. His skills extended far beyond his professional career—he was known for his remarkable ability to fix or build anything. Whether working with wood or tackling a new project, he took great pride in his craftsmanship. His passion for woodworking was matched by his love for adventure, particularly trail riding in his side-by-side with his wife and best friend of 46 years, Vickie. They often enjoyed these outings alongside their daughter June and her husband Craig, creating cherished memories together.

A man of deep faith and musical talent, Randy was a self-taught musician who played bass at FaithWay Baptist Church. His love for music and worship was an integral part of his life and brought joy to those around him.

Above all else, Randy treasured time spent with family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Vickie; sons Jason and Joshua (Kristen); daughters Amy (Chuck), June (Craig), April, and Randa; grandchildren Joseph (Taylor), Jayden, Jaxen, Ayslee, Liam, Mark Jr., Amber, Erik, Stephanie, Peyton, Vincent, Alexandra, Gabriella, Mercedes, Kaleb, Rileigh, Stephanie T., Reggie, Grace, and Abi; as well as eleven great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sisters Cindy, Eddie (Kimberly), Mary (Buddy), Judy (Greg), and Betty “Boo,” along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Crabtree and Shirley Johnson.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on February 16, 2025,at the FaithWay Baptist Church at 268 E. Martin Luther King Hwy. , Maysville, Kentucky. The service will begin at noon following the regularly scheduled church service and conclude at 2 p.m.

Randy’s legacy of love for family and friends will live on in the hearts of those who knew him. May his memory bring comfort to all who mourn his passing.