By Julia McCane-Knox

February is brimming with opportunities to connect, create, and learn at the Adams County Public Library. Whether you’re in the mood for a take-home craft, engaging Storytime, or hands-on activity, there’s something for everyone!

This February, pick up a take-home craft kit at the Manchester Library. With kits tailored for different age groups, you’ll have all the supplies and instructions you need for a creative project. These kits are available through February 28, but don’t wait too long — supplies are limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

For a deliciously fun morning, head to Pizza Storytime at the North Adams Library on Tuesday, February 4, at 11 a.m. Sing “This is the Way to Make a Pizza,” craft a colorful paper plate pizza, and enjoy the delightful story “Pizza Shark” by Mike Lowery.

Celebrate opposites with your little ones at Opposites Storytime on Wednesday, February 5 at 11 a.m. at the Peebles Library. Together, you’ll sing classics like “Five Little Ducks,” learn about the letter “Oo,” and craft adorable penguin and polar bear stickers while exploring “Polar Opposites” by Erik Brooks.

If you’re fascinated by owls, don’t miss Owl Storytime at two of our libraries. The Manchester Library will host sessions on Wednesday, February 5 at 11 a.m. and Thursday, February 6 at 5 p.m. Sing “Five Little Owls,” create a charming paper owl craft, and enjoy “I’m Not Cute!” by Jonathan Allen. Alternatively, join the fun at the West Union Library on Thursday, February 6 at 11 a.m. We will sing children’s songs, create a unique paper owl craft, and listen to “Owl Boy” by Brian Schatell. At each Storytime, you will receive an Enrichment Kit packed with book recommendations and activities to enhance phonics, motor skills, and more.

Parents of little ones aged 0 – 5, mark your calendar for Playtime in the Library at the Manchester Library on Wednesday, February 5 from 3 – 6 p.m. This program lets children explore their world through sensory and independent play, fostering creativity, motor skills, and social interaction.

Older kids, ages 6 – 11, have exciting opportunities to learn and create. At the North Adams Library on February 5 at 3 p.m., dive into After School STEAM Adventures. Experiment with Ozobots and learn about coding in a hands-on session designed to inspire curiosity and problem-solving. Meanwhile, the West Union Library invites children to Crafternoon at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, where you’ll learn how to make beautiful paper stars.

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, so why not get crafty? Join the Love Wreath program at the Peebles Library on Saturday, February 8 at 1 p.m. You’ll create a one-of-a-kind mini grapevine wreath, choosing from white, pink, or red accents and embellishing it with wood hearts and decorative touches. Let your creativity shine as you craft a unique decoration to brighten your space or give to someone special.

Finally, take a step toward better health with the Best Nutrition Practices to Fight Off Illness session at the North Adams Library on Saturday, February 8 at 1 p.m. Learn how nutrition supports your immune system, explore a selection of books and handouts, and peruse take-home recipes to enhance your well-being.

Visit your local library this week to discover programs that engage, educate, and inspire. For more details about these events, visit the library’s online calendar or contact your local library. Reach the West Union Library at 937-544-2591, the Peebles Library at 937-587-2085, the North Adams Library at 937-386-2556, or the Manchester Library at 937-549-3359. We look forward to seeing you at the library!