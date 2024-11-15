By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

Earlier this year, a new investment firm, Runway Incorporated, began making strides in the local economy by acquiring businesses and launching a range of services aimed at enriching the community. Spearheaded by Trent Arey and his partners, Runway Incorporated has quickly become a significant player in the local business scene. One of its notable acquisitions was Trinity Salvage, a dumpster rental company they purchased on August 1. This move not only expanded Runway’s portfolio but also reinforced its commitment to the local market.

Runway Incorporated was established in January, uniting a group of like-minded investors who shared a vision for identifying opportunities and maximizing their collective expertise. In addition to the recent dumpster business, Arey shared that Runway Incorporated is diversified, investing in real estate, commercial trucking, and even purchasing and reselling unique items like commercial water slides from iconic places like Coney Island.

“We all have our different strengths, and we kind of just bind them together to create Runway Incorporated,” Arey said, emphasizing the group’s unified vision.

Arey, a native of Adams County and graduate of Peebles High School, spoke passionately about the company’s local impact. While Runway’s operations reach beyond Ohio, the heart of the firm remains rooted in the surrounding counties, including Adams, Brown, Highland, Pike, and Scioto. He emphasized the importance of job creation within the community, noting that Runway Incorporated’s ventures bring both employment opportunities and valuable services to the area.

One of their immediate goals includes establishing a transportation hub in Adams County, complete with a large garage for vehicle maintenance and repairs. “You could spur a lot of activity like that, create some jobs,” Arey said.

Runway also aims to expand its trucking division, which is based in Peebles and employs drivers who operate across the United States.

Runway Incorporated’s acquisition of Trinity Salvage is part of the company’s broader investment strategy. Since August, Arey and his team have focused on transitioning the business, including hiring a full-time driver and ensuring operational continuity. The dumpster rental service, now officially under the Runway Incorporated brand, provides 20, 30, and 40-yard dumpsters with competitive pricing.

A standard 20-yard dumpster rents for $550 per week, while the larger 30- and 40-yard options are priced at $675 and $775, respectively. The firm targets a wide range of customers, from residential users clearing out old properties to local businesses, construction firms, and property managers in need of regular waste removal.

Customer service is a top priority for Runway. With a dedicated dispatcher and a well-structured team, the company aims to provide quick, reliable service. Arey even mentioned Runway’s commitment to handling requests on weekends to meet customers’ needs, reflecting their focus on building strong local relationships.

Runway’s dumpster service is designed with flexibility in mind, offering custom options for clients who may need extended rental periods. When asked about long-term rentals, Arey confirmed that Runway is open to adjusting prices to accommodate clients with unique requirements.

“We will work with our clients to find pricing that makes sense for both parties,” Arey noted, highlighting the firm’s willingness to meet the community’s needs.

In addition to the dumpster rental and trucking services, Runway Incorporated has a budding road construction division that includes chip-and-seal work for driveways and township roads. Arey and his partners have ambitious plans to grow this part of the business and further solidify Runway’s role in local development.

Looking to the future, Runway Incorporated remains committed to exploring new investment opportunities and expanding its services. The firm’s multifaceted approach and focus on local job creation align with Arey’s vision of making a lasting, positive impact in Adams County.

As the company grows, Arey encourages anyone interested in employment opportunities to reach out. With just under a year in operation, Runway Incorporated has already made substantial progress toward its goals, and Arey is optimistic about what lies ahead.

For more information about Runway Incorporated and their services, including dumpster rentals and other community initiatives, they can be reached at (937) 410-3800.