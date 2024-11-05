Harry Dwight Corrill, 86 years of West Union, Ohio was born November 19, 1937 in Scioto County, Ohio, to Harry A. Corrill and Mary (Belcher) Corrill. He passed away November 4, 2024 at home surrounded by loving family.

He leaves to mourn his passing his loving wife, Fannie (Carrington) Corrill. They were married 63 years. He leaves three children, two sons, David (Sylvia) a close companion and Kenneth (Kate) of West Union; daughter LaDawna (Bobbie) of South Bloomfield; sister Sharon West (Kenneth) of Winchester; and brother Larry Corrill (Joyce) of West Union. He will be missed by several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren plus many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Joshua Corrill; along with two half-sisters Shirley Newman (Bill) and Doris Warren (Will) of Illinois: and infant sister, Marinell Corrill.

Harry and Fannie’s passion for antique cars was evident in their participation in several car clubs including the Zane Trace Antique Car Club, Southern Ohio T’s, Old Car Friends, Northern KY Model T Club, and the Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show Club.

Harry loved music and played guitar along with his son David and nephew Danny West. He had many interests and was capable of so many accomplishments. A lot of knowledge left us when Harry left. He was a walking encyclopedia, especially when it came to cars. He left us with precious memories that will never be lost. Harry lived simply, he simply lived and simply died leaving the world a better place.

Graveside services will be held 0n Friday, November 8, 2024 at 2 p.m. at the Kirker Cemetery. Services are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.

