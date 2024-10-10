By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

According to a press release from the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshal (SFM), investigators have declared a fire in Manchester was the result of arson and have asked the public for any tips that could help identify that responsible parties.

Manchester Police Chief Dakotah Brown echoed the SFM, “All related information is being compiled and forwarded to the State Fire Marshal services who have token the lead in the investigation. If anyone has new information I encourage them to reach out to either the Manchester Police Department or the State Fire Marshal.”

In the early morning hours on Saturday, September 21, the Manchester Fire Department responded to a fire at 812 Jack Roush Way in Manchester. When crews arrived at the vacant single-family home they observed the garage, carport and house were fully engulfed in flames.

A neighboring occupied property was also damaged in the blaze.

According to the release, the Manchester Fire Department received mutual aid from serveral other departments while fighting the fire.

The SFM, determined through the course of the investigation that the fire was a result of an intentional human act.

According to Ohio Revised Code Section 2909.03, “no person, by means of fire or explosion, shall knowingly do any of the following: Cause, or create a substantial risk of, physical harm to any structure of another that is not an occupied structure; Cause, or create a substantial risk of, physical harm, through the offer or the acceptance of an agreement for hire or other consideration, to any structure of another that is not an occupied structure; Cause, or create a substantial risk of, physical harm to any structure that is not an occupied structure and that is in or on any park, preserve, wildlands, brush-covered land, cut- over land, forest, timberland, greenlands, woods, or similar real property that is owned or controlled by another person, the state, or a political subdivision.”

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Anyone with information is urged to contact the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728 or the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 544-2010. Callers can remain anonymous and all tips will be thoroughly investigated.