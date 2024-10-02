The facade of the Bischoff Building in West Union and one outside wall was all that was left on Thurday, September 26. (Photo by Ryan Applegate)

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

The building at 307 Main Street in West Union, locally known as the Bischoff Building and registered in the National Register of Historic Places since 1982 as the Tet Woods buidling, had stood since 1914 before demolition began last week. The Bishoff Foundation Inc. announced in early 2024 that it had voted to demolish the building owned by the late Robert H. Bischoff, Jr.

According to the filing with the Nation Register of Historic Places from 1982, the facade of the Woods Building had remained unaltered since its construction in 1914. The storefront was composed of extremely tall plate glass windows with multi-paned transom panel on either side of the entrance. The entrance consisted of double wooden paneled doors with window lights, multi-paned transom, and large sidelights. Cast concrete columns, painted white, completed the store front.

An article by Stephen Kelley in The People’s Defender from 1982 describes Tet Woods as an eccentric woman with a drive to succeed in business.

