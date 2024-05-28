SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Wyatt Patrick
SCHOOL:
West Union High School
PARENTS:
Sonny and Sherry Patrick
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Football
FAVORITE SPORT:
Football
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Bonds and lessons learned
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The drama
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
My first high school game
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Lil Baby, Kevin Gates
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
The Bahamas
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Last Mile”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
All American
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Social Studies
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Playing basketball
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Snappy’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Kevin Gates
FUTURE PLANS:
Play football at the next level