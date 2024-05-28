SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Wyatt Patrick

SCHOOL:

West Union High School

PARENTS:

Sonny and Sherry Patrick

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Football

FAVORITE SPORT:

Football

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Bonds and lessons learned

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The drama

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

My first high school game

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Lil Baby, Kevin Gates

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

The Bahamas

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Last Mile”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

All American

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Social Studies

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Playing basketball

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Snappy’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Kevin Gates

FUTURE PLANS:

Play football at the next level