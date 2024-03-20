Alice Yvonne ( Baughman ) Chasteen, age 67 of Blue Creek Ohio, passed away March 15, 2024 at her home. She was preceded in death by Delmas and Ernestine Baughman and Noble and Patricia Milam.

She was survived by her life partner Bill Stamper, James Baughman; brothers Michael ( Robin ) Milam, James Milam; sisters Mary ( Chuck ) Grubb and Faith ( Doug ) Beringer; three children, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

She was a beautiful spirit that worked for many years as an RN, enjoyed helping people and was an amazing cook. Anyone that knew her was blessed.