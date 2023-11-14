By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Another election is over, and Adams County had plenty on the ballot.

All levies in the county passed:

Winchester Village Police Protection, Winchester Village Street Improvement, Seaman Village Current Expenses, Peebles Village Current Expenses, Adams County Children’s Services, Manchester Fire District, Winchester Fire District, Wayne Township, Cherry Fork Cemetery, Scott Township Cemeteries, Oliver Township Current Expenses, Green Township Fire, Franklin Township Fire, Bratton Township Fire, and EMS West Union Village Fire and EMS.

Newly elected and re-elected individuals:

Manchester Village Mayor- Billie Jo Goodwin; Manchester Village Council- Christine Henderson and Amanda Thompson; Manchester Village Board of Public Affairs- Brian Napier

Peebles Village Mayor- Stephanie Harper;

Peebles Village Council- Larry Shiveley won the first seat. There is a tie between Tammy Crothers and John Huffman at 210 votes for each candidate for the second seat. The Adams County Board of Elections will count provisional and additional absentee votes on Tuesday, November 14, and that decision should be determined by the time this article is in print.

Seaman Village Mayor- David Hughes; Seaman Village Council- Ethel Chambers and Trina Sparks

West Union Village Mayor- Jason Buda; West Union Village Council- Jason Francis and Rachael Hamilton

Winchester Village Mayor- Ken Shelton; Winchester Village Council- Barry Lung and Joyce Porter; Winchester Village Board of Public Affairs- No valid petition filed

Bratton Township Trustee- Michael Robinson; Bratton Township Fiscal Officer- Angie McCoy

Brush Creek Township Trustee- Dustin Cox; Brush Creek Township Fiscal Officer- Charles Taylor

Franklin Township Trustee- Derek Byers; Franklin Township Fiscal Officer- Becky Sanders

Green Township Trustee- Beverly Cox; Green Township Fiscal Officer- Joyce Rideout

Jefferson Township Trustee- Chris McDaniel; Jefferson Township Fiscal Officer- Angela Caraway

Liberty Township Trustee- Justin Ross; Liberty Township Fiscal Officer- Shanda McClanahan

Manchester Township Trustee- Philip Colvin; Manchester Township Fiscal Officer- Irene Shively

Meigs Township Trustee- Joshua Lloyd; Meigs Township Fiscal Officer- Carla Wesley

Monroe Township Trustee- Brenda Emery; Monroe Township Trustee – Randy Baldwin; Monroe Township Fiscal Officer- Angela Wikoff

Oliver Township Trustee- Jeff Roades; Oliver Township Fiscal Officer- Debra Rigdon

Scott Township Trustee- Dewey West; Scott Township Fiscal Officer- Marla Jones

Sprigg Township Trustee- Chuck Hayslip; Sprigg Township Fiscal Officer- Melissa Reese

Tiffin Township Trustee- Caleb Grooms; Tiffin Township Fiscal Officer- David Vogler

Wayne Township Trustee- Johnny Knechtly; Wayne Township Fiscal Officer- Penny Tolle

Winchester Township Trustee- Rick Hardin; Winchester Township Fiscal Officer- Rae Jean Maddox

Adams County Ohio Valley School District Board Members- David Riley and Sally McDaniel

Manchester Local School Board Members- Megan Fuson and Dave McFarland

Alcohol sales passed in West Union and Winchester, except for Sunday sales at 1st Stop in Winchester.

While they lost in Adams County, the highly publicized State Issues 1 and 2 passed statewide.