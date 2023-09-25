Larry Mitchell, 87 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 22, 2023, surrounded by his family in his childhood home.

Larry was born in Peebles, Ohio, on June 1, 1936, the son of the late William and Mattie (Greene) Mitchell. Larry’s life was marked by unwavering commitment and service to his country and community. He proudly served in the United States Air Force, with deployments to Vietnam, Korea, Guam and Hawaii. Upon retiring from the Air Force, Larry transitioned into another meaningful role in his community as a dedicated school bus driver for the Adams County Ohio Valley School District. His warm smile and caring demeanor made him a beloved figure among the students he transported, leaving a lasting impact on their lives. Outside of work, Larry had a deep passion for working on cars. He could often be found in his garage, tinkering and fine-tuning the many vehicles he accumulated over the years. He was an avid sports fan and frequently listened to and watched two games at once. Additionally, he was always up for a game of Scrabble.

Larry’s devotion extended beyond his career and hobbies. He was a faithful member of the Peebles Church of God, where he was treasurer for many years. His commitment to his faith was unwavering. He was also a member of the VFW Post 3400 and the DAV Adams County #71.

Larry’s family was at the center of his life. He is survived by his loving wife Emogene Mitchell, with whom he shared a lifetime of love and cherished memories over nearly 65 years; his son, Dale (Kristin) Mitchell of Green Bay, Wisconsin; and his daughters, Dr. Brenda Mitchell of Huntington, West Virginia, Pam (Wayne) Marquez of Chicago, Illinois and Robin (Howard) Haven, of Peebles, Ohio; along with his siblings, Garry (Wanda) Mitchell of Peebles and Kathleen Brewer of Harveysburg, Ohio. Larry will be greatly missed by his 11 grandchildren, Diane, Danielle, Dana, Denise, Ben, Katie, Travis, Rachel, Rebecca, Jacob, and Sarah; as well as his great-grandchild, Kazimir.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Peebles Church of God in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held following visitation, on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Peebles Church of God in Peebles, Ohio. Cheryl Mitchell, Ron Stephens and Harold Keaton will officiate the service. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Peebles.

The family kindly requests memorial contributions be sent to the American Cancer Society or the Peebles Church of God.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.