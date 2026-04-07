Bistoric Ellison House in shambles after blaze

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

A historic Adams County home known locally as “The Ridge” was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning, April 4, marking the loss of a long-standing landmark in the village of Manchester.

Emergency crews responded to the fire at 503 East Eighth Street during the early morning hours. Firefighters worked for several hours to bring the blaze under control and remained on scene into the morning.

The home, formally known as the Francis Ellison House, held deep historical ties to the community. According to records from the Adams County Auditor’s Office, the structure was built in 1901. While the house itself dated to the early 20th century, the land on which it stood carries a much longer history tied to one of Manchester’s earliest families.

The property sits on elevated ground overlooking the village and the Ohio River valley, an area historically referred to as Ellison’s Ridge. The Ellison family traces its presence in Manchester to the late 18th century, when early settlers established the community along the river. Over time, the family became closely associated with land ownership, development and civic life in Adams County.

Historical accounts indicate that members of the Ellison family were responsible for constructing some of the earliest permanent structures in the village, including one of the first brick homes in Manchester in the early 1800s. The Ridge, built decades later, represented a continuation of that legacy, serving as a prominent residence on land long connected to the family name.

Probate records show that as recently as 1991, the property at 503 East Eighth Street was still associated with the Ellison family, suggesting the site remained tied to the family well into the late 20th century. That level of continuity is uncommon and contributed to the home’s historical significance within the community.

For many residents, The Ridge was a familiar and recognizable feature of the local landscape. Its position on the hillside above the village made it visible from multiple vantage points, and over time it became associated not only with the Ellison family but also with the broader identity of Manchester itself.

The destruction of the home represents a loss that extends beyond the structure alone. Historic homes such as The Ridge serve as physical connections to earlier generations, offering a tangible link to the people and events that shaped the community. The loss of such a structure can leave a noticeable absence in both the landscape and the collective memory of a town.

Local officials have not yet released additional details regarding the fire, including whether an investigation is ongoing. It also remains unclear whether any portion of the structure can be salvaged.

As the community reflects on the loss, The Ridge stands as a reminder of Manchester’s deep historical roots and the enduring presence of the families who helped build the village. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.