Peebles baseball starts 4-1

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Coming off of a disappointing 5-12 2025 season, the Peebles Indians varsity baseball squad has turned things around to begin 2026, nearly equaling last spring’s win total by winning four of their first five outings as of press time.

The 2026 version of Peebles baseball opened their season on March 28 by splitting a doubleheader, knocking off New Boston 24-1 and then falling to Portsmouth Notre Dame 9-1, their only loss of the season to this point. One more non-conference game two days later saw the Tribe nine slip past Eastern Pike 5-4 in extra innings, setting the stage for the beginning of their Southern Hills Athletic Conference schedule last week.

The SHAC opener for Peebles came on March 31 on their home field, hosting the Eastern Brown Warriors, who have struggled to open their own 2026 campaign. The Warriors jumped on top with three unearned runs in the top half of the first inning off of Peebles starter Braylen Stephens but that was it as Stephens and reliever Bo Johnson blanked Eastern the rest of the way while their offense took charge.

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