Local residents back statewide data center ban proposal

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

Residents in Adams County are playing a visible role in a statewide effort that could ultimately place a constitutional amendment before Ohio voters this November, one that would prohibit the construction of large-scale data centers across the state.

Among those involved in the petition effort are local residents including Nichole Gerber of Manchester, who is listed on the official committee representing petitioners. Other local volunteers, including Emily Harper, Angel Shelton and Danielle Nicole Kinhalt, have also been active in organizing events, gathering signatures and attending local meetings as the effort gains traction in the county.

The proposal reached a key milestone on Thursday, April 2 when the Ohio Ballot Board unanimously certified the amendment, allowing petitioners to begin collecting signatures statewide. According to organizers, the petition is currently circulating in 73 of Ohio’s 88 counties.

The effort is being organized under the banner of Conserve Ohio, a grassroots group that describes the proposal as a response to growing concerns about the impact of hyperscale data centers on rural communities, infrastructure and natural resources.

Gerber said her motivation for involvement is rooted in long-term concerns about the community’s future.

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