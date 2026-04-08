SUBSCRIBE Now or RENEW
Account Login
Register

Applegate’s arm, bat leads Lady Hounds’ rout of West Union

in
Manchester junior Elliana Applegate was the shining star in the Lady Hounds’ March 31 win at West Union. Applegate pitched four innings for the win and hit a grand slam and drove in six runs. (Photo by Chasity Boden Hayslip)

Manchester junior Elliana Applegate was the shining star in the Lady Hounds’ March 31 win at West Union. Applegate pitched four innings for the win and hit a grand slam and drove in six runs. (Photo by Chasity Boden Hayslip)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After dropping a tough extra-inning decision in Georgetown, Coach Matthias Applegate and his Manchester Lady Greyhounds have quickly righted the ship and reeled off five consecutive wins, outscoring their opponents by an overwhelming 79-13 margin with all five wins being of the run-rule variety.

One of those wins, and the only Southern Hills Athletic Conference contest the Lady Hounds have played at press time, was a 22-2 thrashing of the West Union Lady Dragons on March 31. In routing the Lady Dragons it was a memorable night for Manchester junior Elliana Applegate, who not only pitched four inning for the win, but also went 3 for 5 at the plate, scoring four runs and driving home six, four of those coming on a third inning grand slam.

Competing on the Lady Dragons’ home field, the Lady Hounds got to West Union starter Addison Mashburn for three runs in their first at-bat, Applegate driving home Addilyn Hunter with the game’s first run and two more crossing later on a series of West Union fielding miscues. The Lady Dragons got one of those back in the bottom of the first when Lylah Adams drew a walk and then came home on a Manchester throwing error.

Looking for the rest of the story? Of course you are! Look no further than the April 8 edition of The People’s Defender. Pick up your copy in any village of the county or even better, get your year-long subscription started today and you’ll never miss any of the region’s best news and sports coverage. Call (937) 544-2391 to get the Defender delivered every week right to your mailbox!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *