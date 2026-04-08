Applegate’s arm, bat leads Lady Hounds’ rout of West Union

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After dropping a tough extra-inning decision in Georgetown, Coach Matthias Applegate and his Manchester Lady Greyhounds have quickly righted the ship and reeled off five consecutive wins, outscoring their opponents by an overwhelming 79-13 margin with all five wins being of the run-rule variety.

One of those wins, and the only Southern Hills Athletic Conference contest the Lady Hounds have played at press time, was a 22-2 thrashing of the West Union Lady Dragons on March 31. In routing the Lady Dragons it was a memorable night for Manchester junior Elliana Applegate, who not only pitched four inning for the win, but also went 3 for 5 at the plate, scoring four runs and driving home six, four of those coming on a third inning grand slam.

Competing on the Lady Dragons’ home field, the Lady Hounds got to West Union starter Addison Mashburn for three runs in their first at-bat, Applegate driving home Addilyn Hunter with the game’s first run and two more crossing later on a series of West Union fielding miscues. The Lady Dragons got one of those back in the bottom of the first when Lylah Adams drew a walk and then came home on a Manchester throwing error.

Looking for the rest of the story? Of course you are! Look no further than the April 8 edition of The People’s Defender. Pick up your copy in any village of the county or even better, get your year-long subscription started today and you’ll never miss any of the region’s best news and sports coverage. Call (937) 544-2391 to get the Defender delivered every week right to your mailbox!