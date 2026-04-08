Adams County Library News

By Julia McCane-Knox

Spring has sprung at the Adams County Public Library! This April, the library is blooming with a variety of educational and engaging programs and activities that invite patrons of all ages to explore, create, and celebrate the season!

Throughout the month, the Manchester Library will host Take-Home Craft Kits, available to patrons of all ages. These kits can be picked up and completed at home, offering a convenient and creative outlet for families and individuals alike. Meanwhile, at the North Adams Library, patrons are invited to write book reviews that will be displayed all month long. This initiative encourages readers to share their thoughts and recommendations, while celebrating a love of reading within the community.

Families can come to the Manchester Library to take part in our Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt, during regular library hours, now through April 15. Patrons can join in the seasonal activity by picking up a map at the front desk and searching for eggs hidden throughout the library. Participants who complete the hunt will receive small prizes, while supplies last, making this a festive activity for families and children.

Storytime continues to be a staple program across all Adams County Public Library locations. Storytime at the North Adams Library is at 11 a.m., on Tuesdays. The Peebles and Manchester Libraries host Storytime at 11 a.m., on Wednesdays. Storytime is at the West Union Library, at 11 a.m., on Thursdays. Storytime will be held at the Manchester Library at 5 p.m., on Thursdays. This evening option provides flexibility for families with daytime commitments. Young readers can enjoy stories, songs, and interactive activities designed to promote early literacy at all Storytime programs.

The library also offers a variety of hands-on programs for school-aged children and teens. School-aged children can enjoy Smorgasbord Makerspace, at 2:30 p.m., on Wednesdays, at the Peebles Library. Participants can explore creativity and innovation through a variety of maker activities. Teens can come to Bad Art, at 3 p.m., April 15, at the Manchester Library. Participants can embrace their creativity and have fun making art in a relaxed setting, without the pressure of making something “good.” School-aged children can go to STEAM Adventures: Genius Squares, on April 15, at the North Adams Library. This program challenges participants with hands-on activities that build problem-solving and critical thinking skills. School-aged children can come to Crafternoon, at 2:30 p.m., on Thursdays, at the Manchester Library. Participants can enjoy a rotating selection of craft projects each week.

Families can also enjoy a movie at the library! Movie Afternoon: Paws and Popcorn will take place at 3:30 p.m., on Thursday, April 16, at the Peebles Library. Participants will have a wild time with an animal-themed, family-friendly movie and snacks. In addition, families can come for Movie and Craft Night, at 4 p.m., at the North Adams Library. Participants can decorate jars or scrapbook pages with positive quotes, while enjoying a film in a cozy, creative atmosphere.

With a diverse lineup of programs and events, the Adams County Public Library continues to provide meaningful experiences that inspire learning, creativity, and community engagement for patrons of all ages. Visit adamscolibrary.org or contact the library for more information about our programs, services, and resources: Manchester Library at 937-549-3359, North Adams Library: 937-386-2556, Peebles Library: 937-587-2085, and West Union Library: 937-544-2591.