Adams County CTC hosts annual Advisory Council Dinner

Submitted News

The Adams County Career and Technical Center recently hosted its annual Advisory Council Dinner, bringing together local employers, educators, and community partners for an evening centered on student success and workforce development.

Held in the school’s cafeteria, the event welcomed attendees from a variety of industries who play an active role in supporting the Career and Technical Center’s programs. Guests gathered to hear updates on student progress, program offerings, and the continued efforts to align classroom instruction with current workforce needs.

The Advisory Council serves as a key connection between the school and local businesses. Members provide valuable feedback on curriculum, industry trends, and the skills students need to be successful after graduation. Their input helps ensure that students are gaining relevant, hands-on experience that prepares them for both employment and further education.

Throughout the evening, school staff shared highlights from the past year, including student accomplishments, certifications, and opportunities for work-based learning. The event also allowed time for discussion and collaboration between educators and industry partners.

The annual dinner continues to reinforce the importance of strong community partnerships in career and technical education. By working together, the Adams County Career and Technical Center and its advisory members remain focused on preparing students for meaningful careers and contributing to the region’s workforce.