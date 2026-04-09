Voices of Appalachia to present ‘I Will Rise’ concerts April 11, 12

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

As Voices of Appalachia prepares to take the stage for its fourth concert, director Brandon Stroup says the growth of the ensemble has been driven by a shared commitment to musical excellence and a desire to provide meaningful performances for the community.

The upcoming concert, titled “I Will Rise,” will be presented Saturday, April 11 at 3 p.m. and Sunday, April 12 at 6 p.m. at West Union First Presbyterian Church. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to each performance, and admission is free with no tickets required.

Founded with 26 members, Voices of Appalachia has expanded to more than 40 singers, reflecting increasing interest from across the region. According to Stroup, that growth is a direct result of the group’s focus on professionalism and continuous improvement.

“Voices of Appalachia continues to grow in the level of singing and musicianship presented at each concert,” Stroup said. “Part of the reason for the success of this choir is the desire from each member to provide professional-level performances for the community.”

He noted that this standard requires consistent rehearsal habits and a commitment to excellence from each member. Stroup tells the choir that each new level of achievement becomes the baseline for further growth, a mindset he says has shaped the group’s development since its founding.

The April performances will feature a diverse musical program centered around the theme “I Will Rise,” which Stroup said was inspired by a desire to offer hope and unity in a time when many are facing personal and societal challenges.

“The music performed by Voices of Appalachia is meant to provide relevant, meaningful, inspiring concert experiences for musicians and audiences alike,” Stroup said. “As I began programming for this concert, I couldn’t help but think of the many people in our community and beyond who seem to be lacking in the hope for something better.”

The concert will include 12 selections spanning a variety of musical traditions. Among them are Appalachian standards such as “Poor Wayfaring Stranger,” “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” and “I’ll Fly Away,” as well as selections like “River in Judea,” “Walk in Jerusalem,” and the title piece, “I Will Rise.”

The program will also feature collaborative performances with a Cincinnati-based string quartet that has participated in each of the group’s concerts to date. In addition, a bluegrass band composed of musicians playing fiddle, banjo, guitar, mandolin, and upright bass will join the choir on several Appalachian pieces. Local percussionist Brian Meyer will also perform on select songs, including the opening number, “Tshtsholoza,” a traditional South African piece that emphasizes perseverance.

Stroup said these collaborations help elevate the performances and bring a level of musicality not often found in smaller communities.

“The skills and abilities the women who are in this quartet bring to our performances elevate our concerts to a level of musicality often only found in bigger cities,” he said.

While the musical quality is a central focus, Stroup emphasized that the mission of Voices of Appalachia extends beyond performance. He described the choir as a reflection of the broader community, bringing together individuals of different ages and backgrounds in a shared effort.

The ensemble includes adults as well as several high school students, with some members traveling from Cincinnati each week to participate. Stroup said the multi-generational nature of the group creates a unique dynamic in which younger singers are inspired by more experienced members, while seasoned performers are energized by the enthusiasm of youth.

“Voices of Appalachia represents what I long to see more of in the world,” Stroup said. “People of various backgrounds, ages, religions, faiths, and political affiliations working together for the greater good.”

Members of the choir echoed that sentiment, describing the experience as both musically and personally meaningful. Benjamin Kreml said the group has helped him connect more deeply with the music.

“Singing with VoA is something truly special that I never experienced singing in high school,” Kreml said. “We don’t just sing the notes on the page, we sing the words too.”

R2 Dunkin, a senior, said the upcoming concert marks an important milestone.

“Since I’m a senior, this concert represents the end of a chapter in my life and the beginning of a new one, all done through wonderful, captivating singing,” Dunkin said.

Mandy Armstrong described the choir as an important cultural outlet for the community.

“Our Appalachian community needs culture like this,” Armstrong said. “We need music, art, and shared experiences that lift our hearts and remind us of the beauty around us.”

Ben Cole added that the group has fostered a strong sense of connection among its members.

“I’ve made new friends and reconnected with old ones,” Cole said. “We’ve made a really special community in this choir.”

Accessibility remains a key priority for Voices of Appalachia. Stroup said the decision to offer free admission reflects a commitment to ensuring that anyone who wishes to attend can do so, regardless of financial circumstances.

“I am committed to continuing to provide professional-level music to our community, but am also committed to doing this without placing financial stress on anyone who would like to attend,” Stroup said.

While donations are accepted, there is no expectation for attendees to contribute. The group instead relies on sponsors, including local businesses, families, and organizations, to support its efforts.

Among those supporters is the Adams County Arts Council, which recently provided funding for new choir risers. Stroup said the addition will enhance both the professionalism and safety of performances.

“With the physical growth of the choir, it became apparent that we needed choir risers in order to accommodate all the singers,” he said, noting that the council unanimously approved the request.

Following the West Union performances, Voices of Appalachia will present the same concert on Sunday, April 19 at 3 p.m. at St. John United Church of Christ in Bellevue, Kentucky, where Stroup serves as Director of Music. He said the opportunity allows the group to share its work beyond the local community while maintaining its roots in Adams County.

“The West Union First Presbyterian Church will always be our home church,” Stroup said. “But I think it is important for folks outside this region to see and hear the wonderful music and message presented by Voices of Appalachia.”

For more information about the concert, individuals may email [email protected] or call or text (928) 304-2868.