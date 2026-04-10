District 14 Coaches Association names Boys All-District Teams

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

More basketball postseason awards were announced early last month as the Southeast District District 14 Coaches Association announced their 2025-26 Girls All-District Teams. The four Adams County schools are scattered throughout Divisions V, VI and VII with 11 local boys earning Coaches All-District honors. From Peebles: Bo Johnson (Second Team, Division VI), Josh McClary (Second Team, Division VI), Keegan Puckett (Third Team, Division VI), Paxton Ryam (Third Team, Division VI), Connor Gross (Honorable Mention, Division VI); From North Adams: Carson Davis (First Team, Division VI), Jesse Kennedy (Second Team, Division VI), Thaddeus Moore (Honorable Mention, Division VI): From Manchester- Parker Hayslip (First Hayslip (First Team, Division VII), Braylon Rickett (Honorable Mention, Division VII); From West Union- Tegan Knox *Honorable Mention- Division V). Peebles head coach Josh Arey was selected as the Division VI Coach of the Year.

Following are the complete lists for Divisions V, VI and VII.

Division V

First Team: Matthew Dick- Eastern Brown, Junior; Chase Pinkerton- Eastern Brown, Junior; Denver Clinton- Lynchburg Clay, Senior; Grady Stewart- Zane Trace, Senior; Connie Thomas- Portsmouth, Senior; Braylon Rucker- Wheelersburg, Senior; Gunnar McCullough- Zane Trace, Senior

Second Team: Braxton Vance- Eastern Brown, Senior; Aidden Armbrister- Northwest, Junior; Bo Henry- Piketon, Senior; Daequan Woods- Portsmouth, Senior; Bryce Montavon- Northwest, Junior; Ashton Reeder- Minford, Junior; Landon McGraw- Wheelersburg, Senior

Honorable Mention: Kayne Dotson- Eastern Brown, Junior; Elam Faust- Lynchburg Clay, Senior; Colt Donahoe- Minford, Sophomore; Parker Wamsley- Northwest, Junior; Jace Ritchie- Piketon, Junior; Logan Adkins- Portsmouth, Senior; Tegan Knox- West Union, Senior; Hunter Bivens- Wheelersburg, Senior; Roman Berry- Zane Trace, Junior

Division V Player of the Year: Gunnar McCullough, Zane Trace

Division V Coach of the Year: Rob Beucler, Eastern Brown

Division VI

First Team: Will Kegley- Portsmouth West, Senior; Carson Davis- North Adams, Sophomore; Joey Francis- Adena, ,Senior; Frankie Hirsch- Huntington Ross, Junior; Christian Copen- Lucasville Valley, Senior;

Second Team: Colton Garrison- Adena, Junior; Bo Johnson- Peebles, Sophomore; Josh McClary- Peebles, Junior; Boston Webb- Eastern Pike, Junior; Logan McIntire- Portsmouth West, Senior; Jesse Kennedy- North Adams. Junior

Third Team: Blake Lundy- Lucasville Valley, Junior; Jalen Dunham- Lucasville Valley, Junior; Keegan Puckett- Peebles, Freshman; Paxton Ryan- Peebles, Senior; Gage Cheadle- Southeastern Ross, Senior; Brennan Smith- Huntington Ross, Sophomore; Jase Rinehart- Paint Valley, Senior

Honorable Mention: Luke Preston- Adena, Senior; Aiden Werner- Eastern Pike, Senior; Kalvin Manson- Huntington Ross, Senior; Braxten Conaway- Lucasville Valley, Junior; Thaddeus Moore- North Adams, Junior; Brannen Ison- Paint Valley, Sophomore; Connor Gross- Peebles, Junior; Corbin Miller- Portsmouth West, Senior; Gavin Benjamin- Ripley, Junior; Brevin Strausbaugh- Southeastern Ross, Senior

Division VI Player of the Year: Will Kegley, Portsmouth West

Division VI Coach of the Year: Josh Arey, Peebles

Division VII

First Team: Jon Knapp- Gree,n Senior; Brycin McClintic- South Webster, Senior; Brody Smith- Fairfield, Junior; Parker Hayslip- Manchester, Senior; Hunter Barnard- South Webster, Senior

Second Team: Garrett Barbarits- Notre Dame, Junior; Brady Brandenburg- Whiteoak, Senior; Griffin Friend- Fairfield, Junior; Quentin McIntosh- Fairfield, Senior; Josiah Satterfield, Junior

Third Team: Wyatt McNeil- New Boston, Senior; Evan Rider- Portsmouth Clay, Sophomore; Landon Owens- Western Latham, Sophomore; Foster Davis- Western Latham, Senior; Sawyer Blai- Whiteoak, Senior

Honorable Mention: Caleb Rice- Fairfield, Junior; Uriah Satterfield- Green, Senior; Braylon Rickett- Manchester, Senior; Julian Brady- New Boston, Senior; Zion Boerger- Notre Dame, Senior; Noah Woods- Portsmouth Clay, Freshman; Lindon Williams- Portsmouth East, Junior; Easton Large- South Webster, Freshman; Baiden Taylor- Western Latham, Junior; Christopher Wessner- Whiteoak, Sophomore;

Division VII Player of the Year: Brycin McClintic, South Webster

Division VII Co-Coaches of the Year: Larry Howell, Portsmouth Clay; Quentin Williams, Fairfield