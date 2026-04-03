Adams County Library News

By Julia McCane-Knox

The Adams County Public Library welcomes the arrival of spring with a full schedule of engaging programs and activities for patrons of all ages. The week of April 5 – 11, the libraries are offering creative crafts and family-friendly events, creating opportunities for the community to learn, explore, and connect throughout the first half of April.

Meanwhile, the North Adams Library is inviting readers to share their thoughts and recommendations through a Book Review Display during the month of April. Patrons of all ages are encouraged to write brief reviews of their favorite reads, which will be showcased in the library for the community to enjoy. This interactive display aims to inspire others to discover new books, while celebrating a shared love of reading.

Seasonal festivities will also be in full swing at the Manchester Library with an Easter Scavenger Hunt taking place from April 1 through April 15. Families can explore the library using a special map to search for hidden Easter eggs throughout the building. Prizes will be awarded, while supplies last, adding an extra layer of excitement to the adventure.

Storytime remains a cornerstone program across all library locations, offering young children and their caregivers a chance to build early literacy skills, while enjoying stories, songs, and activities. Storytime is held at the North Adams Library each Tuesday at 11 a.m., at the Peebles and Manchester Libraries each Wednesday at 11 a.m., and at the West Union Library each Thursday at 11 a.m. In addition, an evening Storytime is offered at the Manchester Library each Thursday at 5 p.m., providing a convenient option for working families.

Creative programming continues with Smorgasbord Makerspace at the Peebles Library every Wednesday at 2:30 p.m., where participants can explore hands-on projects and imaginative activities. At the North Adams Library, children will have the opportunity to design a custom book cover inspired by their favorite stories on Wednesday, April 8, at 3 p.m. The following day, Thursday, April 9, families can drop in the North Adams Library anytime to decorate a bookshelf, adding a personal touch to the library. Participants can choose a theme for books and decorations to be displayed during the month of April.

For school-aged children, Crafternoon takes place at the Manchester Library each Thursday at 2:30 p.m., offering guided craft activities in an engaging and welcoming environment. Teens can also get involved in a special program, Paint with Mae, at the Peebles Library on Thursday, April 9, at 4 p.m. Participants will paint small critters and flowers, with options including a skunk, hedgehog, opossum, or armadillo. No registration

is required, making it easy for teens to delve into their imagination and express themselves.

Families looking for an evening outing can attend Family Night at the West Union Library on Thursday, April 9, at 5:30 p.m. This event will feature Easter-themed games, refreshments, and a family-friendly movie, providing an opportunity for loved ones to spend meaningful time together.

With a wide variety of programs available, the Adams County Public Library continues to serve as a hub for creativity, learning, and community engagement this spring. Visit adamscolibrary.org or call us for more details: Manchester Library at 937-549-3359, North Adams Library at 937-386-2556, Peebles Library at 937-587-2085, and West Union Library at 937-544-2591.