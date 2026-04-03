Local Excellence: Champion Media secures 19 awards at Ohio News Media Association Hooper Awards

News Release

Champion Media is proud to announce that its team of local Ohio journalists was recently honored with 19 awards at the prestigious Ohio News Media Association (ONMA) Hooper Awards. This recognition highlights the group’s unwavering commitment to high-quality, community-focused journalism in an ever-evolving media landscape.

The highlight of the conference included The Clermont Sun being named Runner-Up Newspaper of the Year, a testament to the publication’s deep roots and dedication to its readership.

“The dedication our team shows to their craft is unmatched in today’s news industry,” said Karen Brown, Publisher. “I could not be more proud of the work these individuals contribute each week. These awards belong to our journalists, but they also belong to the readers who trust us to tell their stories.”

The Hooper Awards recognize the best in Ohio’s community newspapers, focusing on excellence in reporting, photography, design, and community service.

The People’s Defender

• First Place – Best Sports Coverage

• Second Place – Best Sports Feature

• Second Place – Best Page Design

• Second Place – Best Advertising

The Clermont Sun

• Runner up – Newspaper of the Year

• First Place – Best News Story

• First Place – Best Local Feature

• First Place – Best Sports Coverage

• First Place – Best Page Design

• Second Place – In Depth Reporting

• Second Place – Original Column

• Second Place – Best Page Design

• Second Place – Best Headline

• Third Place – Best Page Design

The News Democrat

• First Place – Best Sports Photo

• First Place – Best Headline

• Second Place – Best News Photo

•Third Place – Best In-Depth Reporting