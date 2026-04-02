Setting the record straight

It continues to amaze me that our local paper’s Opinion page is so dominated by out-of-touch, out-of-town liberal Democrat columnists and contributors. Our county is overwhelmingly conservative, and so is the entire southwest Ohio region, but week after week, year after year, our local paper relentlessly gives us writers opposed to the values and opinions of a majority of their readers. Who are these people? Could somebody please step forward and submit letters and opinions that reflect the sentiments of most of our community?

For instance, we read “veteran Ohio print and broadcast journalist” Marilou Johanek in the March 25 Defender, ranting about Ohio’s voter registration list. She’s upset that the Department of Justice wants to clean up the voter rolls of individual states, removing the names of dead people, illegal aliens, and fake voters all registered under the identical Social Security number. Like most Democrats, she’s passionately opposed to any effort to eliminate voter fraud, and still insists that there’s no such thing happening.

Aren’t we all tired of hearing our president called a “convicted felon”? Anyone who’s paying attention realized years ago that the New York kangaroo court railroading Donald Trump was a political hit squad bending the law like a pretzel to convict him. Seriously, anyone calling herself a “veteran journalist” should be ashamed to trot out that shameful, ridiculous episode in print.

What about the “free and fair election” in 2020? Johanek still insists that Trump conspired to overturn it and “incited a violent insurrection on the U.S. Capitol”. Democrats continue to recite this mantra six years later, despite a tidal wave of evidence (with more coming out every day) that what happened on January 6 was fomented, aided and abetted by our own government. Do the columnists in our local paper live under a rock?

Despite a massive cover-up, evidence of the stolen election keeps popping up daily. Fulton County, Georgia. Maricopa County, Arizona. Mesa County, Colorado, where election official Tina Peters still rots in jail for simply doing her job protecting voter records. One by one these corrupt elections are being exposed, against all odds, by dedicated patriotic citizens who simply won’t give up the fight. Finally they’re winning. Finally they’re getting their day in court.

On the same page in my March 25 paper, another columnist is name-calling anyone who opposes the war in Iran as a “Jew hater”. She tells us that Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens and Glenn Greenwald are “guided by animus toward Israel, or a desire to placate the Arab world”. No mention that the United States Constitution requires a declaration of war by Congress before we attack another country. No mention that our president won election by promising “no new wars!” No. We’re to believe that anyone questioning Israel’s obvious influence on our government is an ignorant bigot, a Nazi, equivalent to Adolf Hitler.

Please, can we hear from anyone who at all reflects the majority of citizens in our community? Can we read any sort of opposing views to the liberal orthodoxy? It would be a breath of fresh air. It’s wearisome to be constantly bombarded, week after week, with propaganda that makes your head explode. Somebody please, please step forward and provide some balance!

An Adams County resident since 1997, Steve Boehme is a local Adams County businessman and political commentator, who published the Adams County CROSSROADS magazine from 2005 until 2019.