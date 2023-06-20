News Release

The Village of West Union is pleased to announce that the West Union Village Fire Department has recently received a change in their ISO fire rating from 5 to 4, marking a significant improvement in the community’s fire preparedness. The ISO fire rating is a score provided to fire departments and insurance companies by the Insurance Services Office (ISO) and is a reflection of how prepared a community and area is for fires. This improvement will likely decrease the homeowners’ insurance rates for the residents of West Union Village.

The ISO uses the Fire Suppression Rating Schedule (FSRS) to determine community ratings, which account for four categories: fire department, water supply, emergency communications systems, and community risk reduction. Each category carries a specific weight and reflects a different aspect of fire prevention. The highest public protection classification (PPC) score an area can receive from ISO is a 1, and the lowest is a 10.

The fire department category accounts for 50 percent of the ISO score, making it the most important element of an area’s fire protection system. The water supply category is the hardest to improve, as it requires extensive infrastructure development to fix.

An ISO score has the power to affect the insurance premium of every homeowner in the area, and can even cause an insurer to deny coverage in some circumstances. The insurance companies use ISO scores to determine how at risk a home is, and if the fire department has a strong score, it suggests to the insurance provider that the likelihood of the home being destroyed by a fire is low. This improvement will have a positive impact on the insurance rates for the residents of the Village, demonstrating the importance of investing in fire prevention and protection.

It is recommended that homeowners in Village compare quotes from multiple insurance carriers to find the best coverage for their needs. While an ISO score is a crucial aspect, insurance providers also consider other factors such as flood, sinkhole, earthquake, tornado, hurricane, and crime risk. By comparing quotes, homeowners can ensure they are getting the best protection for their homes at a reasonable price.

For more information about the ISO fire rating system and how it affects homeowners insurance rates, contact the West Union Village Fire Department or your insurance provider.