Rich history and inspiring stories

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

February is Black History Month. It’s a month to acknowledge, honor, and celebrate black heritage.

Everyone has a story. Harvard-educated historian Carter G. Woodson who was considered the “Father of Black History,” said, “Those who have no record of what their forebears have accomplished lose the inspiration which comes from the teaching of biography and history.”

We must hear the stories and discuss slavery, racism, and oppression. It’s equally important to learn and celebrate the key roles, contributions, and sacrifices of black people. This learning and conversation give us context for the present time. When we celebrate the history and culture of others, it connects us. What a gift it was when in 1976, President Gerald Ford designated February as Black History month, and every President since has followed suit. Ford said, “Seize the opportunity to honor the too–often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”

The Defender researched the following African-American individuals who were catalysts of change yet not widely known (explorethearchive.com):

• Anna Murray was the first African American woman ordained as an Episcopal Priest.

• Mildred and Richard Loving were a married couple instrumental in the U.S. overturning the interracial marriage band.

• Claudette Colvin, a 15-year-old girl, refused to give up her bus seat nine months before the incident with Rosa Parks.

• Phyllis Wheatley was the first African American female to become a published author. She was only age twelve!

• An enslaved person named Onesimus brought the practice of vaccines from Africa to America.

• Hattie McDaniel was the first African American to win an Oscar. However, she wasn’t allowed to attend the movie premiere for which she won the award – Gone With The Wind.

• Madam C.J. Walker was the first African American self-made millionaire and entrepreneur. Her company specialized in beauty and hair care products for African American women.

• Shirley Chisholm was the first black woman elected to Congress in 1968. Four years later, she ran for President and faced three separate assassination attempts during her run.

• The cartoon character, Betty Boop, was based on the black flapper and film star Helen Kane.

• Ralph Bunche was the first African American to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

History is full of amazing and inspiring stories of African American people’s achievements, sacrifices, and resistance. Every month is an excellent month to continue learning and celebrating the rich history and contributions. February is the month we bring Black History front and center and encourage the effort.