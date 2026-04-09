March Report-Adams County Court of Common Pleas

Adams County, Ohio Court of Common Pleas

March 2026

Felony Arraignments: 19 Felony Sentencings: 7 Felony Trials: 0

On Friday, March 6, 2026 at 9 a.m. David Goodmote, age 47, was sentenced in case number CRI 20240197 after failing treatment in lieu of conviction having previously voluntarily made a plea of guilty to the Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony, in violation of ORC 2925.11A. David Goodmote was sentenced to ten (10) months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections.

On Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., Brian Moser, aka Terry Smith III, age 23, was sentenced in case number CRI 20250090 pursuant to voluntary pleas of guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter, a first degree felony, in violation of ORC 2903.04A, and two counts of Child Endangering, third degree felonies, in violation of ORC 2919.22B3. Brian Moser was sentenced to the maximum prison term allowable by law to an indefinite sentence of seventeen (17) to twenty-two and a half (22.5) years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections. Further, Moser is fined in the amount of $2,000.

On Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at 12 p.m., Richard Boyd, age 41, was sentenced in case number CRI 20250143 pursuant to a voluntary plea of guilty to Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a felony of the first degree, in violation of ORC 2923.32A1. Richard Boyd was sentenced to an indefinite prison term of eight (8) to twelve (12) years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections. Boyd is required to pay restitution to the victims in the total amount of $3,809.27.