News Release

The executive team at First State Bank is pleased to announce that Corey Richmond has been promoted to Commercial Lending Manager. In his role as Commercial Lending Manager, Corey will oversee the business development team across all First State Bank markets.

A graduate of West Union High School, Corey attended Northern Kentucky University and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Sports Business with a minor in Business Administration. Corey joined First State Bank in 2015 and began his career in the management trainee program. He then transitioned into the Indirect Lending department as an indirect lender. In 2018 he joined the Business Development team, where he focused on both Kentucky and Ohio markets. In 2023, he was named Commercial Lending Manager. In his free time Corey enjoys spending time with his wife and two children, golfing, hunting, and keeping up with his favorite sports teams.

First State Bank offers customers a full range of products including traditional, personal, commercial and agricultural loan and deposit solutions. Additionally, First State Bank customers have the option of convenient online, mobile banking and mobile wallets. FSB Mobile App users also have the option of mobile check deposit, so checks can be deposited anywhere, anytime.

Dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and high value products while enhancing shareholder value, First State Bank has been a trusted and respected community institution since 1884. With 16 banking center locations across Southern Ohio and Eastern Kentucky, all banking center operations and management are locally controlled. To learn more about First State Bank please visit www.fsb4me.com