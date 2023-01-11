Daulton, Gardner honored as Friends of North Adams

Jesse Putnam, a 2001 graduate of North Adams was inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame for his outstanding cross-country and track careers. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

On Friday, January 6 in ceremonies held between the boys JV and varsity contests, North Adams High School held its 2023 inductions into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame as well as their Friends of North Adams Hall of Fame. According to NAHS Athletic Director Katie Ragan the Hall of Fame is an honor for coaches, athletes, and teams while the Friends of North Adams recognition is for any booster or community member who has made a significant contribution to North Adams athletics.

The first inductee on Friday night was 2001 NAHS graduate Jesse Putnam. Putnam was the class valedictorian as well as the class president and participated in cross-country and track. He set the school record in cross-country in the 2000 season with a time of 16:20, which is still the school record. In cross-country, Jesse was named to the All-County Team twice, All-League Team twice, First Team All-District twice and was a two-time regional participant.

In track, he was All-County, All-League and qualified twice for the regional track meet. After graduation, Jesse earned Bachelors and Masters Degrees from Morehead State University and says that he still continues running in his spare time.

The next inductees were the 2016 and 2017 Boys Golf teams, who made back-to-back trips to the OHSAA State Golf Tournament. Coached by Ammon Mitchell, the 2017 team was also Sectional and District Champions.

Members of the 2016 squad included Bryant Lung, Carson Hall, Josh Burns, Cameron Young, Ed Humphrey, Noah Lung, Uriah Hall, Nick Fish, Colt Shumaker, Patrick England, Payne Zimmerman, Anthony Wylie and Dalton Gardner.

Members of the 2017 NAHS boys golf team were Josh Burns, Dalton Gardner, Payne Zimmerman, Cameron Young, Antony Wylie, Ed Humphrey, Carson Hall, Bryant Lung, Nick Fish, Colt Shumaker, Noah Lung and Uriah Hall,

The first Friends of North Adams inductee was Mr. Tim Daulton. For several years now, Tim has been spotted (with his camera) on the sidelines at many North Adams sporting events. He provides the North Adams parent and community with high quality action shots of every sports team, editing and posting them to the North Adams High School Sports Pic Facebook page. Tim was nominated for this award by a current NAHS student/athlete.

The final Friends of North Adams inductee was the incomparable Mrs. Amie Gardner, Amie was a 1993 graduate of North Adams and has served 11 years as the President of the NAHS Athletic Boosters, 14 plus years overall with the Boosters,

Amie works many hard hours behind the scenes to run concessions, find gate and concession workers, and coordinate the Pot of Gold Dinner. Over the years, she has also ordered and distributed thousands of shorts to our athletes honoring their accomplishments. She also served two years as the NAHS Athletic Director and one year as volleyball coach. Amie is highly organized and has outstanding people skills, truly one of the unsung heroes at North Adams.

