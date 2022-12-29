Commissioners clear up misunderstanding

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The Adams County Commissioners intend to clear up a misunderstanding. Commissioner Barbara Moore said, “There’s been a misconception that Seaman will not have life squad coverage, and that is definitely not the case.”

Commissioner Diane Ward explained, “We recently submitted a document to the Seaman Life Squad Association.” The document stated that “Adams County EMS would no longer be utilizing their building effective January 3t.”

Ward continued that on November 21 Commissioner Ty Pell made a motion, seconded by Moore, to “not renew” the agreement with the Seaman Life Squad Association. There was a 30-day notice that needed rescinding the next week because it was required to be a 60-day notice. Moore and Ward rescinded the notice on November 28. Ward clarified, “There were two motions.” On the 21st, Pell and Moore passed a motion. The following Monday, the 28th, Pell was out of the office, so Ward said, “For us to comply with the 60-day nonrenewable, I had to make the motion to rescind.” Moore and Ward then made the motion for nonrenewal. Ward stated, “Some people thought Mr. Pell did not participate.” Moore added, “It caused a bit of a stir.”

EMS Chief Dustin McCleese explained, “The levy was passed to give EMS coverage for the whole county. In the years past, we had three stations up north, which were Peebles, Seaman, and Winchester. West Union and Manchester have stations. So, there’s tremendous over coverage for the upper third of the county. For the lower parts of the county, some areas had no coverage for 20 or 30 minutes.” He continued, “There are plans at work to put a station to cover these areas.”

McCleese made clear that Seaman is still receiving coverage. He said, “There are still stations covering that area, and as a matter of fact, they’ve been covering that area for months.” He explained that the Seaman station had primarily been vacant since May. Ward piggybacked, “Since May, there have been fourteen 12-hour shifts out of that building.”

Moore explained that the county leases the Seaman station, but the Seaman Life Squad Association continues to have access. Pell stated, “The lease is $2,500 a month.” Ward indicated other issues with the Seaman station saying, “One main thing that really bothered me was there was access to our drug room, and we could possibly lose our licensure through the state because they were allowing people in that building that should not be in it and should not have been in there.” Moore added, “They would not allow us to change the locks to lock and secure the drug room.”

McCleese explained issues with disconnected internet on multiple occasions. He shared that the Pharmacy Board led him in the direction of having each person with access to the front door possess a personal entry code so they would know who, precisely, entered the building each time. The security cameras EMS has on the building require internet service. The Seaman Life Squad Association declined to allow Adams County EMS to replace the locks even though the county would pay.

“In the lease agreement, we give them $30,000 a year that pays their utilities and is supposed to go on their insurance. They were not paying utilities, and that’s an issue,” Ward said. She continued, “The internet – we needed it for our cameras. And we were even contacted multiple times by the utility company, and we had to pay the reconnection fee.” McCleese added, “We were contacted due to the fact that they hadn’t paid their gas bill, so we had to pay the gas to keep the heat on.” He also described incidents with unpaid electric bills and elaborated on the need for the internet. He stated, “Without the internet, employees couldn’t even get the medications to restock the squads.” The security cameras also require internet service.

During the Seaman Fall Festival, there was a growing apprehension about people having access to medication and supplies. McCleese said, “It was just a concern enough that in speaking with the Pharmacy Board, they felt it was time to remove all that from the building.”

Moore mentioned that maintenance of the building was another concern. Mowing and supplies needed to be done satisfactorily. McCleese added, “The gutter was falling off, and the front door was not secured properly.”

Commissioner Pell redirected and relayed, “We just want the public to know that Seaman has been covered the same way it has been for the majority of the year.” Moore interjected, “Actually, it’s been hit or miss – having a squad or crew at Seaman for several years.”

McCleese presented a 10-mile map of the county (as the crow flies) to and from each station. The areas that currently need coverage are Green, Jefferson, and Brush Creek Townships. He stated, “We’ve been planning on getting something down there. That’s what this is all about.” McCleese wanted a six-mile map but said, “I don’t think we have the money. The county is not rich enough to do the six-mile and cover everybody.”

Moore shared past and projected budgets for Ambulance and EMS services showing a carryover in 2015 of over $1.5 million and a progressive reduction -with a carryover in 2021 at $37,235.20. There was no carryover in 2022, and the county supplemented with ARPA and County General monies.

Moore explained that the levy brings in somewhere between $800,000 and $900,000, and billing brings roughly $400,000. She stated, “That puts us at $1.3 million. The budget to run four stations is $2.3 million.” She continued, “We can’t compete right now – even to have employees because the day of the volunteer is over – we have very few volunteers. We’ve raised salaries, but we’re still not competitive. We are not competitive enough to get staffing even if the budget wasn’t an issue.” Ward added, “You have to pay all their benefits.” They also discussed overtime pay. McCleese said, “Eight hours at least – every week.” Moore said, “EMS, right now, cannot sustain itself. It’s going to be eating into County General. The bottom line is the levy cannot pay for the level of service that we would all love to have.” McCleese added, “I did the math – I can run two stations and stay under budget.”

Captain Wade Hook of EMS spoke up and explained the amount of time and money it now takes to become a member of an EMS squad and volunteer. He said, “Now, you’re looking at three to four months for an EMT class. For a paramedic, it’s at least 10 months, if not a year. That kind of dedication that you must put in to get ‘these’ doesn’t coordinate with a volunteer system. It’s a tough recruit.” Continuing education is also required.

Moore commended all those who work and volunteer in the system. She said, “They’re passionate about it.” Ward explained, “We must keep it going, so County General is floating the boat. We’re even going to transfer money to purchase a new squad with ARPA dollars.”

McCleese concluded, “I want to be a good steward. I’ve got to cover everyone, and the people in Green and Jefferson Townships deserve to have the same coverages.” Pell said, “In many of these decisions, you must take emotion out of it and make informed financial decisions.” Moore added, “I think what we are trying to accomplish is to have the most coverage for everyone in the best way we can and with little overlap. I think closing Seaman Station with help that. Would I love to keep Seaman open? Absolutely! You must try to work with what you have, and we’re supplementing it as much as we can.”

Pell added, “We just want to reassure the public that Seaman is being covered.”