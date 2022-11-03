SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Keetyn Hupp

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Jason and Lori Hupp

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Volleyball, Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

My teammates

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing to buzzer beaters

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Winning a Shooting Contest at Rio and my team storming the court

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Morgan Wallen

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Waco, Texas

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“After”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

The Middle

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Spending time with my dog

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Raising Cane’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Joanna Gaines

FUTURE PLANS:

Play basketball in college