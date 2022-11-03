SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Keetyn Hupp
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Jason and Lori Hupp
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Volleyball, Basketball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
My teammates
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing to buzzer beaters
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning a Shooting Contest at Rio and my team storming the court
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Morgan Wallen
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Waco, Texas
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“After”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
The Middle
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Spending time with my dog
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Raising Cane’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Joanna Gaines
FUTURE PLANS:
Play basketball in college