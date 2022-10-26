Media Release

The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a single-vehicle, fatal traffic crash. The crash occurred on October 26, 2022, at approximately 12:14 A.M. on Martin Alexander Road at Tri-County Highway, in Eagle Township, Brown County, Ohio.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country, operated by Brian D. Heitman, age 39, of Seaman, Ohio, was traveling northeast on Martin Alexander Road when it failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of Martin Alexander Road and Tri-County Highway. The Chrysler then traveled off the right side of the roadway where it then struck a mailbox, a parked trailer, and then a fence before coming to final rest. The vehicle was also occupied by Jessica R. Sissel, age 39, of Peebles, Ohio, a front seat passenger in the Chrysler.

Mr. Heitman sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Brown County Coroner’s Office. He was not wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred. Ms. Sissel claimed no injuries and the scene and reported that she also was not wearing a seat belt.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Department, Eastern Joint Fire and EMS District, Brown County Coroner’s Officer, and B&M Towing provided assistance at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol – Georgetown Post.