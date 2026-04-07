SSCC reinstates ‘Super Start Scholarship’ for high school graduates

News Release

The Summer Super Start Scholarship is back and now available to high school seniors graduating this spring. This scholarship is designed to provide financial support for students enrolling in summer courses immediately following graduation.

To qualify for the Super Start Scholarship, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Graduate from a high school or vocational school during the current academic year

Earn a cumulative GPA of at least 2.75 by the end of the first semester of their senior year

Submit an official high school transcript by the application deadline

Apply for admission to Southern State

Complete the online new student orientation

Register for 1–6 credit hours for the summer semester

The Super Start Scholarship covers tuition for eligible students, helping reduce the financial burden of a college education. Recipients should note that the scholarship does not cover textbooks or other miscellaneous fees.

Students are encouraged to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which may determine eligibility for additional federal grants and financial assistance.

The priority deadline to apply for the Super Start Scholarship is May 15, 2026. Students are encouraged to apply early to ensure consideration.

The Super Start Scholarship application is available on the College’s scholarship landing page at https://www.sscc.edu/financialaid/scholarships.shtml.

Summer Semester begins May 26, 2026 – Apply today.