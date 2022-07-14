Submitted News

Thirty two members of the North Adams High School Beta Club recently attended the National Beta Club Convention held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

The National Convention allows members to compete against other Beta members from across the country in a variety of competitions. NAHS competed in multiple Academic Tests, Group Talent, Solo Talent, Technology, Portfolio and various Visual Arts categories such as Black and White Photography, Drawing, Mixed Media, and Color Photography.

Bringing home national awards were Kirsten Campbell, Seventh Place in Black and White Photography and Ryan Shoemaker, Sixth Place in the Agriscience Academic Test. Eight members of the NAHS Club were also invited to perform as Premier Performers in the Opening Act of the First General Session.

While there, the group also attended a show at the Grand Ole Opry, visited the Country Music Hall of Fame, and enjoyed a day at Soundwaves Waterpark.