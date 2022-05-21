News Release

For the spring of 2022, The Adams County Community Foundation has announced 26 scholarships will be awarded to Adams County students attending college or trade school.

Eighteen scholarships were awarded from the Adams County Scholarship Fund, six from the Earl and Helen Johnson Fund, and two from the Charles Hugh McGovney Scholarship Fund.

Alicia Allen is from West Union High School and will be studying Nursing at Southern State Community College.

Morgan Brown is studying Nursing at Scioto Career and Technical Center. Morgan is from West Union.

Haley Butcher will be majoring in Marketing at Morehead State University. She is from West Union.

Lacey Camp is from Peebles and will be pursuing a degree in Psychology at Miami University.

Josie Campbell is majoring in Education at Shawnee State University. Josie is from Manchester High School.

Haylee Davis will be studying Nursing at Wittenberg University. She is from West Union High School.

Kaylee Freeman is from West Union and will be majoring in Culinary Arts at Southern State Community College.

Caleb Fryman is from Manchester. Caleb is attending Shawnee State University where he is majoring in Computer Science.

Elizabeth Gill is studying Accounting at Mount St. Joseph University. She is from West Union.

Ainsley Grooms is attending Miami University where she will be studying Nursing. Ainsley is a graduate of North Adams High School.

Matthew Hudgel is pursuing a degree in Criminal Justice at Xavier University. He is from Peebles.

Aaron Jachin Irwin will be pursuing a double major in Education and Music. Aaron is from West Union.

Alyssa Mays is majoring in Biology at Marietta College. Alyssa is also from North Adams.

Alan McCoy will be majoring in Art at Southern State Community College. Alan is from Peebles.

Emilee Nichols is studying Nursing at Shawnee State University. Emilee is from Peebles.

Molly Purcell is from West Union and will be majoring in Education (Math) at Morehead State University.

Alexa Rowe is from West Union and will be pursuing a degree in Physical Therapy at Shawnee State University.

Katelyn Seas will be pursuing a degree in Human Resource Management at Wright State University. Katelyn is from Peebles.

Adelyn Shupert has not yet chosen a major. Adelyn is from West Union.

Morgan Shupert intends to study Accounting at Miami University. She is from North Adams.

Blake Smalley is from Peebles. Blake is an Education major at Shawnee State University.

Kiersten Spires is attending Miami University and is majoring in Audiology. Kiersten is from West Union.

Matthew Swearingen is from Manchester and is pursuing a degree in Aviation.

Jonathan Taylor is from Manchester and is attending Ohio University where he is a History major.

Myla Toole will be attending Xavier University and is pursuing Pre-Med. Mylan is from North Adams.

Jadyn Wright is from North Adams and is studying Nursing at Ohio University.

“Congratulations to the Class of 2022 and all the Adams County Community Foundation scholarship awardees. We are extremely proud of all your accomplishments and look forward to your future successes,” said Paul Worley, ACCF President.

Worley also noted that scholarship recipients were from all parts of the county and that the three scholarship funds are open to students for both trade school and undergraduate degrees.