Carol Sue Merfert, 60 years of age, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, in Cincinnati.

Carol was born in Cincinnati, on December 21, 1961, the daughter of the late Walter and Leah (Gustin) Merfert.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her daughter, Courtnie (Billy) Blevins of Seaman; three brothers, Mike Merfert of South Carolina and Bill and Dave Merfert, both of Seaman; and two sisters, Linda Jones of Cincinnati and Debbie Sapp of Seaman. Carol will be missed by her grandson Jaxton.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Monday, April 4, 2022, from 9 – 11 a.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022, at 11 a.m., also at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.