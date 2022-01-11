William L Penny., 84 years of age of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman, Ohio.

William was born on October 18, 1937, in Winchester, Ohio, the son of the late James and Nola (Berry) Penny. William worked as a mechanic.

In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by the long-time love of his life, Patricia A. Penny; a daughter, Laura Lynn Penny; four brothers, and four sisters.

He is survived by three sons, Richard (Tina) Penny of Spokane, Washington, Mark Strapko of Cincinnati, and Greg (Kim) Penny of Manchester; and a daughter, Lisa (Jim) Davis of Peebles. William also leaves two brothers, Terry Penny of Lawshe and Bob Penny of Peebles; as well as a sister, Mildred Watson of Georgetown. William will be missed by his seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The family is planning a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.