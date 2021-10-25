David “Bud” Semple, 62 of Seaman, Ohio, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, October 23, 2021 surrounded by his family. Bud was born in West Union, Ohio on February 15, 1959, the son of the late Donald M and Lola E Semple. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Robert D Semple and William E Semple.

Bud is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Margaret (Shupert) Semple, whom he married on June 30, 1979. In addition to his wife, he is survived by their four children, Lyn (Luke) Rhonemus, David (Ashli) Semple, Eric (Tailer) Semple and Paul (Melissa) Semple; one sister, Kay (Ernie) Butts and one sister-in-law, Becky Semple all of Winchester. Additionally, he is survived by his 12 grandchildren, JD, Jaxon, Allison Rhonemus, Lola and Johnny Semple, Ava, Ali and Axl Fannin, Carter Penny, Rilee Semple, Isabella and Malachi Semple. He will also be missed by his large extended family.

Bud was an active member of the Seaman Community Methodist Church and the Gideon’s International. He enjoyed speaking for the Gideon organization in many different churches in Adams County. He was a Winchester Township Trustee for 23 years. He cherished his family and enjoyed working together with them on the farm for over 40 years.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 5 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at the Seaman Community Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home at the church. Chaplain Steve Zinser will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Cherry Fork Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideon’s International, PO Box 425, West Union, OH 45693.