WU Village Council releases official minutes of Aug. 10 meeting

West Union Village Council met in regular session at 7 p.m., on Aug. 10, 2021, at the Municipal Building, Mayor Jason Buda presiding. Call to order, pledge to the flag, and roll call: John R Lafferty – present, Mark Brewer – present, Jason Francis – present, Donna Young – present, Randy Brewer – present, Steve Rothwell – present; also in attendance: Tanya Johnson – Clerk, Jerry Kirker – Village Administrator/ Fire Chief, Tim Sanderson – Police Chief, Danni Studebaker – WULS, Tom Mayes – Solicitor. Visitors: Mike Barhorst, Stephen Ogg – Tax Administrator, Roger Riley – Zoning Board, Ashley McCarty – People’s Defender, Paul Brown, Kent Bryan – CT Consultants.

Stephen Ogg, Tax Administrator, addressed Council on the outstanding unpaid village taxes. He explained the options to collect the past due amounts. The Solicitor will check into this matter for Council.

Motion by Steve Rothwell to approve the Minutes of the regular meeting on July 27, 2021 with revision to the tornado shelter not being built at the Adams County Fair Grounds, and the special meeting of Aug. 2, 2021 as distributed, second by Randy Brewer, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Mark Brewer to approve payment of bills as submitted, second by Steve Rothwell, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Donna Young to accept the statement of receipts for Mayor’s Court for the month of July for the net amount of: $2627.99, second by Jason Francis, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Jason Francis to set Trick or Treat on Friday, Oct. 29 from 7 – 8:30 p.m., second by Randy Brewer, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Report from Jerry Kirker, Village Administrator/Fire Chief:

1. The Shared Path loan paperwork will be signed on Thursday, Aug, 12.

2. The application for the Care Act money has been sent in for the amount of $331,118.10. The money will be used for water meters only. At this time, the Police Chief informed Council the Police Department has applied for a $5,000 grant from Wal-Mart – decision pending on the loan.

3. The new wastewater plant will be operational by Aug. 31 .

4. The Panhandle Sewer Extension Project has not yet started.

5. Discussion on the streets that are going to be paved.

Danni Studebaker, WULS, advised council on the number of runs for the month, and for the year. The Mayor and Studebaker spoke on the meeting with the Adams County Commissioners on Aug. 2. The Commissioners will renew the contract for $120,000 for one year.

Tim Sanderson, Police Chief, discussed the transfer of the guns that were donated by Paul Brown. The Police Department is looking at a couple of grants.

Thomas Mayes, Solicitor, told Council he thought the Food Truck Ordinance was fine; it just needed to have the wording changed in a few spots and he is working on the permit.

Mayor Buda informed Council he has been asked several times about the Village receiving money from the Counseling Centers, and the people that live in them. The Village does not receive any money from these centers.

The Mayor asked the Solicitor to meet with the Enforcement Officer on a few items; he said he would. Council member Mark Brewer asked if there would be any tar and chipping done to any street this year, Kirker said no. Brewer also asked about the one-way on North Street, could this be opened to two-way traffic. Kirker will look into this matter.

Council member Jason Francis told Council there is drone footage available to the Village of West Union, if needed.

Motion by Jason Francis to move to executive session ORC 121.22 G3 conference with attorney, second by Steve Rothwell, roll call vote: all yea. Motion by Steve Rothwell to return to regular session, second by Jason Francis, roll call vote: all yea.

Motion by Steve Rothwell to move to executive session ORC 121.22 G1 personnel, second by Jason Francis, roll call vote: all yea. Motion by Mark Brewer to return to regular session, second by Jason Francis, roll call vote: all yea.

Ordinance 2021-8 authorizing the Village Administrator/Fire Chief to apply for, accept and enter into an agreement on behalf of the Village of West Union for the lease and purchase of an ambulance with Republic First National; motion by Steve Rothwell to suspend the rules for 2021-8 and declare an emergency, second by Randy Brewer, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed; motion by Mark Brewer for Ordinance 2021-8; second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, ordinance passed.

Resolution 2021-15 accept the material terms of the One Ohio Subdivision settlement pursuant to the One Ohio Memorandum of Understanding and consistent with the terms of the July 21, 2021, National Opioid Settlement agreement; motion by Mark Brewer to suspend the rules for Resolution 2021-15 and declare an emergency; second by Steve Rothwell, roll call vote: all yea; motion by Donna Young for Resolution 2021-15, second by John R Lafferty, roll call vote: all yea, resolution passed.

Motion by Mark Brewer to adjourn, second by Steve Rothwell, roll call vote: all yea, meeting adjourned.