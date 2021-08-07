OSU Educational Kitchen, Colon Display coming Aug. 21

By Marsha McCormick

SNAP-Ed Program Assistant

OSU Extension, Adams County

Mark your calendars for Saturday, Aug.21 for the Adams County Health & Wellness Day activities to be held on the courthouse square in conjunction with the Adams County Farmer’s Market. In addition to local member agencies of the Adams County Health & Wellness Coalition (ACHWC) being on site to share information, two educational exhibits from Ohio State University will be on hand for attendees to enjoy.

The James’ Mobile Education Kitchen educates the community on cancer risk reduction through food and nutrition. This industrial kitchen on wheels will be parked on the square in West Union sporting brightly colored vegetables painted on the side of the truck to draw attention. The truck has a large observation window from which to view cooking demos, as well as a pair of 40-inch flat screen monitors connected to a camera inside that captures the cooking demonstrations. A chef form the James Center will be on hand to demonstrate some healthy recipes focusing on plant- based foods with samples available for tasting. The purpose of the mobile education kitchen is to educate individuals on how a plant-based diet, along with exercise, appropriate weight, and a decrease in alcohol consumption can potentially lead to a decreased risk of certain cancers.

The James Cancer Center’s Inflatable Colon Display will also be set up for participants to walk through. It includes graphical examples of a healthy colon, various colon issues and stages of colon cancer. Guided tours led by local health professionals will help explain the importance of early screening and detection of colon health issues. The display is 10 feet high, 12 feet wide and 20 feet deep and provides information about screening, the risk for developing colorectal cancer (CRC) and preventative measures. After viewing the display at similar events, participants have reported a significant increase in knowledge about colon polyps, CRC progression, CRC screening tests and a greater likelihood of discussing CRC and undergoing CRC screening.

Members of the ACHWC will have a variety of other displays and activity stations set up around the courthouse square for you to explore, with educational information and prizes available. You will want to be sure to also checkout the vendors at the farmer’s market to choose some healthy foods to take home to eat after being motivated to improve your health. All activities will begin at 9 a.m. and go through 1 p.m., but we suggest you come early to get the best selection of fresh produce at the market.