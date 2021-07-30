West Union Council discusses vacating alleyway, village projects

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

West Union Village Council met on July 27 to discuss vacating an alleyway and village project updates.

A motion by Councilwoman Donna Young to approve the minutes of the regular meeting on June 22, 2021, and the special meeting of June 30, 2021, was seconded by Councilman Randy Brewer, the council agreed.

A motion by Councilman Steve Rothwell to approve the payment of bills submitted was seconded by Councilman Jason Francis, the council agreed.

A motion by Young to accept the statement of receipts for Mayor’s Court for the month of June in the amount of $3,988.02 was seconded by Rothwell, the council agreed.

A motion by Rothwell to approve Resolution 2021-14 amend the Official Certificate — 5702 Enterprise Improvement Fund — $425,548 was seconded by Francis, the council agreed.

“This is a little slip-up. We already passed this, but we didn’t appropriate the money. It is a loan from the Ohio Water Development Authority (OWDA) for Gabbert [Subdivision Sewer Project],” said Clerk Tanya Johnson.

Village Administrator Jerry Kirker addressed the council with plans to vacate the alley between Cross Street and Market Street. Per the recommendation of newly appointed Village Solicitor Thomas Mayes, Kirker will convene with the property owners before additional actions are taken to complete the alley closure.

“We need to accept the three Smith and Wesson handguns that Paul Brown gave us,” said Johnson. Mayes will investigate and chaperone the transferral of the firearms.

A motion by Rothwell to authorize West Union Police Chief Tim Sanderson to sign and accept the transferral of three Smith and Wesson handguns was seconded by Brewer, the council agreed.

In his report, Kirker distributed a document outlining a three-year blacktop program to the council. Council will review the document.

“There will be a dry test run on Aug. 2 for the new sewer plant. If we pass, then we can start putting water in it for the next test, which will be two weeks later. We’ve finally gotten AEP down there to get power to us. So, that will be going on next week,” said Kirker.

Kirker reported there was a culvert pipe rusted out at the intersection of Boyd Avenue and North Street. In the next couple of weeks, this intersection will be closed for repairs.

“We’ve started the paperwork on the American Rescue Plan money. We did get cut back on the amount of money. We’re getting $331,000 now. We’re getting it in two payments. As you all know, I’ve been talking about meters. I got a quote starting out at 400 meters,” said Kirker.

The meters at $176 per unit will be $70,400.

“I would like to use part of the [American Rescue Plan] money to start purchasing them,” said Kirker.

There are a total of 500 meters that need to be replaced. Francis suggested moving forward with purchasing the additional 100 meters to total $78,000.

The Finance Committee will meet with department heads to further deduce needs and distribute funds; paperwork is due by September.

Kirker reported that the bid for Phase One of the State Route 41 Shared-Use Path Project was awarded to Isaac Construction.

“For Phase Two, ODOT sent paperwork for us to start on. They’re coming down on Sept. 14 to walk the [site] for a field review so we can get started,” said Kirker.

Kirker reported that the bid for the Panhandle Sewer Project was awarded to WAI Construction, LLC., of Piketon, Ohio.

West Union Life Squad Asst. Chief Danni Studebaker reported 155 runs for July with 1,202 for the year.

“For those of you that are not aware, COVID-19 is back in Adams County with a vengeance right now,” said Studebaker.

A motion by Rothwell to authorize the West Union Police Department to distribute food truck permits was seconded by Young, the council agreed.

A motion by Rothwell to enter into executive session per ORC 121.22(G)(1) consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee or official, or the investigation of charges or complaints against a public employee, official, licensee, or regulated individual, unless the public employee, official, licensee, or regulated individual requests a public hearing was seconded by Young, the council agreed.

With no further business before the council, the meeting was adjourned. Meeting minutes will be approved by the council at the next meeting, subject to revisions.