Commissioners hold June 28 meeting

Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on June 28, 2021 at the Government Center with the following members present: Diane Ward, Barbara Moore and Ty Pell. The meeting was called to order by President Ward and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Janie Lucas.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the transfer of funds. Vote: All aye.

The following reports were filed for the board to review: Dog and Kennel activities report for week ending June 25, 2021.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to compensate each eligible employee a full day of holiday pay to be used before Dec. 31, 2021 as designation for Juneteenth 2021 and to comply with Ohio law. This holiday will be at the discretion of each appointing authority or department head if the county office will be closed for a day or the employees can use the holiday at their discretion. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into executive session with Maintenance Supervisor Jason Hayslip at 9:12 a.m. to discuss personnel (employment) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). President Ward reconvened the session at 9:17 a.m. Vote: All aye.

Maintenance Supervisor Jason Hayslip met with the Board to discuss the following issues: Software update on the tridium system; Sallie port door replacement; Courthouse clock repair, cleaning; Courthouse door key access.

JFS Director Angela Richmond met with the Board to discuss the following issues: Biennial Medicaid agreement; Juneteenth designation; Public records request compliance.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into the 2022/2023 Biennial subgrant agreement with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and the Ohio Department of Medicaid on behalf of the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and Child Support Enforcement Agency as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

EMS Director Peggy McCleese and Assistant Director Adam Dozier met with the Board to discuss the following issues: Transition of Director responsibilities; Personnel; Kelly day schedule; Reorganization of station; station vehicles, signage; Employee virtual meeting; Run reports; Fair week scheduling of coverage.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the employment of Michael Crone as a part-time EMT Basic with the Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective June 28, 2021 at the rate established per salary schedule as recommended by Assistant Director Adam Dozier. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the status change of EMT Basic Courtney Williams from part-time to full-time status with the Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective June 28, 2021 as recommended by Assistant Director Adam Dozier. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into executive session with EMS Directors Peggy McCleese and Adam Dozier at 10:04 a.m. to discuss personnel (employment) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). President Ward reconvened the session at 10:07 a.m. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the employment of Brian and Miranda Sims as a volunteer Medics with the Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective June 28, 2021 at the rate established per salary schedule as recommended by Assistant Director Adam Dozier. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the status change of EMT Advanced Joseph Martin from full-time to PRN status with the Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective June 28, 2021 as recommended by Assistant Director Adam Dozier. Vote: All aye.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the Board to discuss the following issues: Courthouse exterior updates; Adams County Training Center status update.

Dana Whalen, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, met with the Bard to discuss the following legal issues: Opioid litigation plan; Juneteenth designation; Kelly day scheduling; Public records request.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve Purdue Pharma L.P. Bankruptcy Plan as recommended by litigation attorney John Lancione. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the salary increase of EMS Assistant Director Adam Dozier to $40,000.00 per year effective June 28, 2021. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to amend the resignation commencement date of Linda Steele as a Medic with Adams County Emergency Medical Services to be effective June 30, 2021 as presented. Vote: All aye.

The Board also discussed the following issues: ARP Funding guidelines and reporting of expenditures; Protocols for lowering of flags to half-staff.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to adjourn.