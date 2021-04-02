News Release

Continuing Healthcare Solutions, with 31 senior living communities across Ohio, will require all employees to receive a first-round vaccination by June 1.

“For us, this is a core value,” said CHS President and Managing Partner Benjamin Parsons. “Requiring staff vaccination for COVID-19 supports our moral and ethical duty to keep the residents who have been entrusted in our care safe. It’s that simple– and that important.”

Parsons said he was aware that this may make CHS unusual among its peers, as one of the larger senior living organizations to make employee vaccinations mandatory, particularly in Ohio. But Parsons said he expects the trend to accelerate and “CHS has chosen to be on the forefront.”

As with other mandatory vaccines, exceptions will be made only for medical or religious reasons that are signed off by a physician or spiritual advisor. “While we view the need to get vaccinated as urgent, in choosing the June 1 deadline, the CHS executive team wants to make sure that everyone has adequate time to prepare and get the shot, either in your facility or through the community,” Parsons said.

To that end, all CHS facilities will participate in the maintenance vaccine program the state of Ohio has made available in long-term care facilities on an ongoing basis. CHS employees can receive vaccinations in their workplace or use one of the community options, which are now widely available.

“Wherever and whenever it’s made available to you, go get it,” Parsons said.

CHS said it would not release specific vaccination rates for its employees in deference to privacy concerns, but that vaccination rates have been in line with national figures which show about 40% of long-term care employees being vaccinated in the initial rounds. CHS resident vaccinations also have tracked national statistics, at over 80%.

Parsons thanked the CHS employees who have already been vaccinated and noted they have experienced nothing more serious than the anticipated side effects, such as soreness and fatigue.

“It is now clear that the shot is safe and effective,” Parsons said. “The baseless and false information, which especially has circulated on social media, and that caused so many to hesitate has been proven to be untrue.”

The latest rates for positive COVID tests show that cases are once again on the increase in Ohio, with health experts warning that a fourth wave of the virus may be on the way as people return from spring break travels.

CHS said it will continue the safety policies in place for months, including health screenings for every employee as they enter facilities, use of personal protective equipment, sanitizing and effective handwashing.

“Now, we know the vaccine is the critical component in winning this fight and ending this pandemic,” Parsons said. “And we

feel a duty to do everything we can to protect our employees and the people under our care.”

Continuing Healthcare Solutions is the parent company of Monarch Meadows Skilled Nursing Rehabilitation, and Assisted Living in Seaman.