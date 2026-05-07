MAKING HISTORY

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

To boldly go where no other North Adams softball team has gone before. That is exactly what Coach Paula Armstrong’s 2026 Lady Devils have done in a big way. Softball records at North Adams are rather sketchy but it cannot be disputed that this year’s squad is shattering any of the records on the books.

The 2026 Lady Devils have already accumulated 18 wins, likely a school record, and on a road trip to West Union on April 29, they accomplished something that no softball team at North Adams ever has. With a 12-0 win over the host Lady Dragons, Coach Armstrong’s squad clinched the big school title in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, the first softball conference championship in school history. After that win, the North Adams girls stood 11-1 in conference play with one SHAC game left, hosting West Union on May 5.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this team and what they’ve accomplished in winning a SHAC title,” said Coach Armstrong. “This has been a long time in the making. Over the past four years, every player who bought into that vision has played a role in laying the foundation for this moment.”

“Each season, we’ve seen growth—not just in skill, but in dedication. More athletes committing to the offseason, putting in time in the weight room and the cages, and taking ownership of their development. We’ve emphasized mindset and mental approach all year, and it’s been evident in how they prepared. Many of them put in extra work on their own, and it shows every time they step on the field.”

For the Lady Evils, the growth that Coach Armstrong speaks of has been remarkable over the past five seasons. In 2022, the Lady Devils were 0-15, in 2023 they were 4-16, in 2024 they went 8-15 and last spring they improved to 10-13, and now that have 18 wins and a conference championship, an amazing turnaround under Armstrong and her assistant Andrew Garrison.

“What stands out most is how they compete for one another. Their energy, their enthusiasm, and the way they celebrate each other is special. This is a team that genuinely enjoys playing the game together, and that chemistry has been a difference-maker for us.

Early in the season, we challenged them to be consistent with their energy, especially after noticing a drop during our first home game. To their credit, they took ownership of that. They identified what helped them feel prepared and energized—spending time together before games—and made the adjustment themselves. That accountability and maturity say a lot about who they are as a team.

“At the end of the day, their success comes down to playing for each other, showing up every day with purpose, and committing to their goals,” Armstrong continued. “It’s been an incredible journey to watch, and this league title is a reflection of the work they’ve put in together.

In the win at West Union last week, the Lady Devils used the formula that got them where they are today, a dominating offense combined with dominant pitching. North Adams hit three home runs in the game, one by Carlee Garrison and two more by freshman phenom Chloe Armstrong, giving her 11 for the season, undoubtedly a school record and also the current SHAC leader. In the center circle, Garrison and freshman Marnie Tolle combined on a one-hitter in the five inning run-rule victory.

“This is my first year coaching Chloe and I have to agree with what some of her previous coaches have said, she is something special,” coach Armstrong said of her daughter and the Lady Devils’ catcher. “She has a powerful swing and a softball IQ well above her age. She studies the game and has done a great job calling pitches behind the plate for our team this season. She also has a confidence in the batter’s box that you can’t teach. She will strike out on occasion (only five this season) but she also is not afraid to wear a pitcher down fouling balls off and then take a big swing with an 0-2 count to send it deep at the right time. She has come through with her fair share of big hits at the perfect time this season. She comes to the field every day with a smile and a contagious love for the game. I’m excited for her and her future in this game.”

At West Union, the Lady Devils started fast, getting three runs in the top of the first off of West Union pitcher Lauren Ellis, all of them coming home on a bases loaded double by Armstrong. The visitors tacked on five more in the top of the second, the first coming when an Ahylesa Taylor base hit scored Lilly Parker, who had earlier walked. After a single by Tolle, Garrison went deep to center for a three-run bomb and a 7-0 North Adams advantage. One out later, Armstrong blasted one out of the park to left to make it an eight-run lead.

The Lady Devils added two more in their half of the third, one coming home on a West Union error and the other on an RBI ground out by Tolle. In the top of the fourth, Armstrong went deep for the second time in the game to make it 11-0. The lone West Union hit came in the bottom of that same inning, a base hit to left by Emmy Stapleton, but she was left stranded. A Garrison double in the top of the fifth brought home Brooklyn Hancock with the game’s final run and Tolle turned in a 1-2-3 bottom of the fifth and the Lady Devils could celebrate history with the run-rule victory.

At the plate, the North Adams 1-4 hitters (Tolle, Garrison, Evans and Armstrong) are lethal and in the win over the Lady Dragons they combined to go 9 for 15 with three home runs, two doubles and 10 runs batted in, five of those belonging to Armstrong, giving her 42 for the season, the conference leader at the moment.

Early in the season, we challenged the girls to be consistent with their energy, especially after noticing a drop during our first home game,” added Coach Armstrong. “To their credit, they took ownership of that. They identified what helped them feel prepared and energized—spending time together before games—and made the adjustment themselves. That accountability and maturity say a lot about who they are as a team. At the end of the day, their success comes down to playing for each other, showing up every day with purpose, and committing to their goals. It’s been an incredible journey to watch, and this league title is a reflection of the work they’ve put in together.”

The Lady Dragons did bounce back from the loss to North Adams to double their season win total in one day, sweeping a Saturday doubleheader from the Sciotoville East Lady Tartans, 21-5 and 12-3, pounding out 40 hits in the two wins that left them at 4-12 overall on the season.

Weather permitting, this is the final week of regular season play for both North Adams and West Union, beginning with their Tuesday rematch in Seaman. On Wednesday, the Lady Dragons will be at New Boston.

On Thursday, May 7, West Union will be back in conference play, hosting the Fayetteville Lady Rockets, while North Adams will again be out of conference with a trip to Western Latham. Both squads will finish up regular season play on May 9, the Lady Dragons playing a home doubleheader with East Clinton while the Lady Devils travel to Williamsburg.