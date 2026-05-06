Adams County Christian School names new Administrator

News Release

Adams County Christian School is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Chris Young as its new Administrator.

Mr. Young brings extensive experience in educational leadership, having most recently served as Principal of Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School in Ripley, Ohio. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a strong commitment to academic excellence, student development, and building a positive and disciplined school culture.

Prior to his role at Ripley, Mr. Young served in several administrative positions, including Assistant Principal and Athletic Director at Manchester High School, as well as roles in special education coordination and state and federal program oversight. His diverse background provides a comprehensive understanding of both academic and operational leadership within a school setting.

Mr. Young is a dedicated member of the Adams County community. He is married to Maranda Young, owner of Lace and Grace in West Union. Together, they are committed to faith, family, and service.

“Adams County Christian School is excited to welcome Mr. Young,” said Randy Bartlett. “His leadership experience, strong values, and passion for Christian education make him an excellent fit for our mission.”

As Administrator, Mr. Young will lead the school in its continued pursuit of academic excellence while fostering spiritual growth among students. His vision aligns with the school’s commitment to providing a Christ-centered education that prepares students for success in both life and faith.

Adams County Christian School looks forward to the positive impact Mr. Young will have on students, staff, and the broader community.