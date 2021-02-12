Forest William “Bill” Moon, 81, of Manchester, passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at the Adams County Manor. He was born Nov. 26, 1939 in Manchester, son of the late Vane D. Moon, Mary Sullivan Towler and husband Raymond. He was the widower of the late Judy Jett Moon. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Bud Towler and Peggy Chandler.

He is survived by his daughters, Tammy Scott and husband Tim of Manchester, Lori Whitley and husband Shawn of West Union, and Billie Davenport of Manchester; several step-children; the mother of his three girls, Janet Moon; grandchildren, Jerica (Tristan), Anthony (Reagan) and Nicholas; several step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren, Weston and Paisley; as well as several step-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester with pastor David Sugarbaker officiating. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery.

Face masks and social distancing rules will apply.

