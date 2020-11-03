Election 2020: Unofficial Adams County results are in

The Adams County Board of Elections has released unofficial results for the 2020 elections, vote tallies in local, state, and national races.

The two most closely watched and only contested county races in Adams County were for County Recorder and County Coroner. In the recorder’s race, challenger Chris Moore received 6,462 votes in the unofficial count, while incumbent Mark Tolle tallied 5,192 votes.

In the Coroner race, incumbent David Parrett looks to have retained his seat with 7,418 votes with challenger Robert Newman receiving 3,827 votes.

Adams County also fell in as a red county in the presidential race with President Donald J, Trump garnering 9,660 votes in the county, compared to 2,130 votes for Democratic candidate Joe Biden. In the race for the Ohio 2nd District Congressional seat, incumbent Brad Wenstrup received 9,558 votes while challenger Jaime Castle got 2,091 votes.

One of the more controversial issues on the Adams County ballot was the liquor license application for Moyer on the Ohio and both of those issues passed.

All of the unofficial results can be found on the website of the Adams County Board of Elections at https://www.boe.ohio.gov/adams/.

Look for complete election results and candidate reaction in the upcoming weekend edition of The People’s Defender.