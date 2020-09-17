Senior Profile- Garrett Workman, Peebles High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Garrett Workman
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Ronnie and Stephanie Workman
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Football, Basketball, Track
FAVORITE SPORT:
Football
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Lifting weights and hitting during football season
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The end
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Hearing about the start of Peebles football
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Imagine Dragons and
Mike Posner
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Brazil during Carnival
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Coach Carter”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Ridiculousness
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Computers and Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Working out
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Subway, Olive Garden, Roosters
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Nobody
FUTURE PLANS:
Join the Marines or go to college at North Carolina