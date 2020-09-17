Senior Profile- Garrett Workman, Peebles High School

September 17, 2020 Mark Carpenter Sports 0
Garrett Workman, PHS

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Garrett Workman

SCHOOL:
Peebles High School

PARENTS:
Ronnie and Stephanie Workman

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Football, Basketball, Track

FAVORITE SPORT:
Football

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Lifting weights and hitting during football season

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The end

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Hearing about the start of Peebles football

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Imagine Dragons and
Mike Posner

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Brazil during Carnival

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Coach Carter”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Ridiculousness

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Computers and Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Working out

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Subway, Olive Garden, Roosters

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Nobody

FUTURE PLANS:
Join the Marines or go to college at North Carolina