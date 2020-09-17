Senior Profile- Garrett Workman, Peebles High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Garrett Workman

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Ronnie and Stephanie Workman

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Football, Basketball, Track

FAVORITE SPORT:

Football

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Lifting weights and hitting during football season

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The end

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Hearing about the start of Peebles football

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Imagine Dragons and

Mike Posner

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Brazil during Carnival

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Coach Carter”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Ridiculousness

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Computers and Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Working out

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Subway, Olive Garden, Roosters

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Nobody

FUTURE PLANS:

Join the Marines or go to college at North Carolina