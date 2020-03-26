Home Uncategorized Peebles Elementary honors February Students of the Month Uncategorized Peebles Elementary honors February Students of the Month March 26, 2020 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Pictured above are PES February Students of the Month Teagen Dick and Rayleigh Bumgardner. Peebles Elementary recently recognized its Students of the Month for February. Front row, from left, Brayden Malone, Kodi Hurkes, Emily Edmisten, Peyton Purcell, Natatlynne Shiveley, Ava Smalley, Danni Attinger, Kaylee Gibson, and Kaydence Hauck; Middle row, from left, Layla Musser, Abby Heddleston, Mya Wilder, Jessie Sexton, Benjamin Lewis, Jason Trotter, Camden Pryor, Gavin Campbell, Jocelynn Duffey, and Colton French; Back row, from left, Everlee Coffman, Keeley Cran, Kaylee Gibbs-Pendell, JoJo Lamb, Wyatt Smart, Jerzi Tong, Reese Baucom, Boone Minton, Dawson Parker, Jesse Alonso, and Daelynn Ward. View Comments West Union scattered clouds enter location 70.8 ° F 70.8 ° 70.8 ° 83 % 1.9mph 45 % Wed 69 ° Thu 76 ° Fri 81 ° Sat 80 ° Sun 68 ° Popular Articles Salute to the Hands that Feed Us 2024 September 25, 2024 Willa “Cricket” J. Chatman February 1, 2024 Cheryl Lana (Dillow) Daulton November 9, 2023 Kevin Cox September 28, 2023 Anita Kirker August 27, 2023