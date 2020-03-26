Pictured above are PES February Students of the Month Teagen Dick and Rayleigh Bumgardner.
Peebles Elementary recently recognized its Students of the Month for February. Front row, from left, Brayden Malone, Kodi Hurkes, Emily Edmisten, Peyton Purcell, Natatlynne Shiveley, Ava Smalley, Danni Attinger, Kaylee Gibson, and Kaydence Hauck; Middle row, from left, Layla Musser, Abby Heddleston, Mya Wilder, Jessie Sexton, Benjamin Lewis, Jason Trotter, Camden Pryor, Gavin Campbell, Jocelynn Duffey, and Colton French; Back row, from left, Everlee Coffman, Keeley Cran, Kaylee Gibbs-Pendell, JoJo Lamb, Wyatt Smart, Jerzi Tong, Reese Baucom, Boone Minton, Dawson Parker, Jesse Alonso, and Daelynn Ward.