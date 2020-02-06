By Mark Carpenter-

In the morning hours of Thursday, Feb. 6, an alarm was sounded at the site of the old Prather’s IGA store and the future site Adams County Workforce & Development Center. A small fire was reported but no significant damage was done to the structure.

According to reports sent to The Defender, the fire was contained to just one wall in the women’s bathroom, and it was believed to have been caused by a shirt in the bathroom’s exhaust fan. Fortunately, the sprinkler head was an estimated foot from the exhaust fan and helped quickly extinguish the small fire. The wall that was damaged was scheduled for demolition in the future remodeling of the site to become the training center and there was no damage to the roof or trusses.

According to Holly Johnson, Director of the Adams County Economic Development office, the small fire “will not impede progress” in the work on the new Training Center.

Johnson continued, “We cannot thank Officer Jason Hanson of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Officer Brown of the West Union Police Department for their early detection of the alarm, plus all of the other law enforcement agencies and personnel that responded to the incident. West Union Life Squad personnel and the West Union Fire Department were there in full force, also assisted by the Manchester Fire Department.