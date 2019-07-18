128th Annual Adams County Fair a record-breaking success

By Austin Rust-

Hundreds of visitors flocked to the Adams County Fairgrounds each day last week – from Sunday to Saturday – for the 128th Annual Adams County Fair, braving the summer heat for rides, fair food, and a schedule chock-full of exciting activities and events.

According to Liz Lafferty, Fair Board President, a record-breaking number of season passes were sold this year, along with a record-breaking number of daily admission tickets. A free shuttle service ran this year from various points in West Union to the fairgrounds each day, which often ran past the time it would normally have stopped to transport eager fairgoers. Members of seven local groups managed admission at the gates to the fairgrounds, and guided visitors to parking.

These seven groups were: West Union Performing Arts, Peebles High School Football, Adams County Knothole, North Adams Elementary Cheer Squad, the Adams County Kennel Club, Peebles High School Girls Basketball, and the Brown County Small Animals group.

“Our parking coordinator, Kyle Brewer, kept the entire grounds flowing with ease and safety,” said Lafferty. Lafferty called the parking situation this year a win-win – both for the fair, and the local groups who managed admission and parking, who earned $1000 each day for their efforts

“I feel like it was a really great year,” said Brewer. “The Fair Board is making improvements each and every year, and it’s bringing more and more of a crowd out, because they want to see what’s new, and see the improvements themselves.”

“From a parking standpoint, we were full each and every night.”

New events at the fair this year were drag racing, a livestock scramble, a ladies’ demolition derby, races between local “celebrities” with remote-controlled cars, a local talent show for both youths and adults called “Adams County Has Talent”, and a Battle of the Bands, featuring eight acts.

Racing events took place at the Tom White Memorial Dirt Complex, a dirt track on the eastern edge of the fairgrounds, and many other events – including the talent show and Battle of the Bands – took the stage in the center ring under the shade of a newly-built pavilion.

“The new center ring pavilion with its new sound system proved to be both a beautiful focal point and functional structure for all events,” said Lafferty.

The youth contestants from 8 to 14 years old at “Adams County Has Talent” this year were: J.R. Liston, Jachin Irwin, Nevaeh Malone, Tori Roessler, Lila Doss, and Nina McCann. Jachin Irwin played the guitar and sang, Nevaeh Malone performed gymnastics, and Nina McCann played the piano. J.R. Liston, Tori Roessler, and Lila Doss sang.

The adult contestants age 15 or above this year were: Timothy Morrison, Sierra Farley, Grant McCarty, Hannah Blythe, Gavin Roessler, Ireland Akers, Hunter Jones, and Jack Steed. Sierra Farley signed to music in American Sign Language (ALS), and the rest sang. Grant McCarty and Gavin Roessler played the guitar while singing during their performances, and Hannah Blythe was accompanied by Jachin Irwin, who played the guitar during her performance.

Jachin Irwin won the youth division, and Gavin Roessler won the adult division.

The eight acts competing in the Battle of the Bands at this year’s fair were: Nolan Taylor, Fires of Winter, Sick Serenity, Carson McFarland (McFur), The Fallen, Zach Hunt, Reverend Electric, and Revolt to Revolution. These acts were judged by visiting Grammy-nominated artist Afroman and local artists Kevin Colwell, Joel Hanson, and Nathan Whitt.

The acts competed for two prizes: the grand prize, $1000, decided by the judges’ scores, and a second prize, $500, awarded to the band with the most fans, determined by a ticket system.

Carson McFarland (McFur) won both prizes at this year’s Battle of the Bands. The event was followed by a performance from Rebel Sound Club, a well-established local band.

These events were very successful, and are set to be held again at next year’s fair.

At Shade Tree Park, the fair’s natural resource area, an outreach van and booth from the Adams County Public Libraries offered free books to children, and explained their services offered to the public. Educators from COSI (Center of Science & Industry) in Columbus visited Wednesday to set up science spots, which included interactive puzzles, and gave educational presentations.

Other visitors to Shade Tree Park were educators and avian ambassadors from RAPTOR, Inc., a non-profit dedicated to the conservation of local birds of prey, and a naturalist from Shawnee State Park, who came to show various reptiles and speak about them.

Overall, the fair this year was a record-breaking success, and it continues to grow.

“The success of the fair is made with our friends and sponsors from Southern Hills Community Bank, First State Bank, Fast Track, Paul Hall and Associates, the Adams County Farm Bureau, 4-H, and Tony Staggs State Farm Insurance,” said Lafferty.

In a final statement, Lafferty said, “The Senior Fair Board extends a huge thank you to everyone who volunteers, donates, advertises, and plays a vital role in the success of both Junior and Senior Fair as well as all the Adams County communities!”